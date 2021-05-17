Free IAS Counseling session - How to choose the best optional subject in UPSC Mains - by Rau’s IAS

Importance of Optional subjects in UPSC Mains exam

It’s a known fact that some of the IAS aspirants end up making a wrong choice of optional subject in UPSC Mains because of lack of information and also due to certain misgivings and myths regarding some subjects. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that selection of an unsuitable optional subject could become Achilles Heels for any civil services aspirant! Once an optional subject has been chosen and humongous effort has been invested in preparing for it, it becomes very difficult, if not impractical, to change it in between. It also becomes a conundrum to consider changing it for the next exam attempt as aspirant would face this dilemma to either prepare a new subject altogether leaving the one which he or she has studied already or to continue with the same one with a nagging doubt about scoring well in it the next time. It is thus imperative that optional subject be chosen wisely.

For the benefit of those aspirants who have just been initiated into preparations of upsc civil services exam (CSE), let us quickly understand the relevance of optional subject in the overall merit. In the IAS Mains Exam, out of seven papers which are considered towards the merit list – Essay paper, GS Paper I, GS Paper II, GS Paper III, GS Paper IV, Optional Paper I and Optional Paper II – the two papers of the Optional Subject, each comprising 250 marks, add up to 25% of the marks making the merit list.

And that is precisely the importance of an optional subject. It constitutes one fourth of the total marks in UPSC Mains exam and therefore plays a critical role in determining your final rank in the merit. Needless to highlight, that the allocation of Service is done based on the rank in the final merit.

An optional subject which also overlaps with the syllabus of General Studies like Geography, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Economics or Sociology can become a big score differentiator by improving your overall GS score. While subjects like Psychology, Law, Math, Commerce & Accountancy etc. which are someone’s graduation/ PG subjects can be a marks multiplier for that aspirant. There is no standard formula to solve this enigma. The key is to be aware and understand the finer nuances about the optional choices one has, which can certainly help in making a correct and informed decision.

UPSC offers choice amongst 26 Optional Subjects. At Rau’s IAS classes for following optional subjects are taken:

(a) History

(b) Geography

(c) Political Science and International Relations

(d) Sociology

(e) Psychology

(f) Public Administration

(g) Economics

