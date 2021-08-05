Forest education to help children grow with nature and contribute towards a sustainable future

05 August 2021 17:10 IST

Forests play an important role in balancing the ecosystem, maintaining oxygen levels in the environment, provide water through natural rainwater harvesting and a healthy habitat for wildlife and plants.

They help us combat climate change, prevent soil erosion, protect us from natural disasters like cyclones, floods and drought and last but not the least help us connect with nature.

Despite our dependency on them we continue to destroy them causing devastating effects on people, wildlife and our planet. Up to 15 billion trees are cut every year across the world resulting in an imbalance in the environment.

Advertising

Advertising

Chettinad Sarvalokaa Education, International School with the support of Chettinad Academy is creating a forest to contribute towards a sustainable future and facilitate rich learning experiences that will help individuals understand, care and connect with nature, natural habitats and understand biodiversity.

Tejashri, a 4th grade student,picking up the shovel to be a part of creating the forest at Sarvalokaa Education International School

As a part of the initiative, 2500 saplings of 200 varieties of indigenous trees are being planted in 4.5 acres at Chettinad Health City, Kelambakkam, Chennai.

At Sarvalokaa, forest learning is an integral part of the Waldorf-inspired curriculum which believes that children should experience the natural rhythms of life and understand their relationship with all living things as they grow.

Subjects like Science, Mathematics, global perspectives, and languages will not be merely through textbooks but through explorations and experiences that can happen in the forest.

Classrooms become limitless and so do the possibilities. As children walk through the forests and the fields, nature leads them to deep self-discovery. The compassion and respect one finds for Mother Nature, for farmers and for our heritage, shapes young minds become future thinkers and leaders.

The aim is to extend the learning to other schools and colleges and to serve as a resource centre for agriculture and horticulture students for research and learning.