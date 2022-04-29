Forbes Finance Council Member Anil Grandhi’s name added to Top CEOs of 2022 in USA

India, 28 th April 2022: Anil Grandhi, Founder and CEO of AG FinTax has been named as one of the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2022 in the USA by CEO Publication, a reputed digital platform exclusively curated for American CEOs. AG FinTax comprises of a professional team of CPAs, Chartered Accountants, and CMAs that help clients scale their business and increase their revenue and profits.

Anil Grandhi and his firm developed an unique approach to help small businesses plan their taxes better which helped them save a significant amount of revenue. He has also offered his values and skills to other businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs through webinars, conferences, and seminars across the world on various finance and tax-related topics. During the covid pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns, Anil actively worked to ensure that the Covid relief benefits offered by the US Govt reached millions of small business owners.

Acknowledging his multiple initiatives, Adam Patrick, Managing Editor of The CEO Publication, said, “Anil Grandhi’s expertise and guidance to entrepreneurs and small businesses on tax planning, CFO services, wealth management, and financial outlooks is noteworthy, hence he is being featured as one of the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2022. Anil is a true inspiration.”

The entrepreneur accepted the award and expressed his gratitude towards his team and parents who always encouraged him to pursue his dreams. He said, “A true entrepreneur can spot another entrepreneur because they share similar traits. If someone is truly committed to succeeding, they will see the importance of patience, resilience, focus, and a positive attitude”.

Anil’s company facilitated the transfer of more than US $ 300 million from the US Govt to small business owners. Since 2021, he has also been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Finance Council, where he regularly provides his expertise on relevant topics across various sectors.

Anil Grandhi has been hailed as a visionary at just 40 years of age. His journey is no other than a rollercoaster ride. Earlier the entrepreneur worked on a series of corporate stints at Chennai with Siva Group and Data Tracks and later joined an MNC – SunEdison as Financial Controller. He then relocated himself to SunEdison’s corporate office in Saint Louis, USA and where he was given additional responsibilities. Years later he then moved to Amazon and eventually to Starbucks.

The year 2019 was a turning point for Anil’s journey to triumph where he decided to become an entrepreneur and launched AG FinTax, a Tax planning and advisory services company in Seattle, Washington. Today the company is committed to prioritizing client satisfaction, providing expertise and guidance nationwide to entrepreneurs and small businesses on tax planning, CFO services, wealth management, and the PPP loan forgiveness process. The company flourishes with its innovative business solutions and has recorded a 2400% growth in the last 2 years.

Anil Grandhi’s roots are from Rajam, a town in Andhra Pradesh, India. He has marked his status from an early age by being a topper from high school onwards. He graduated through the commerce stream with top honors and subsequently enrolled in the Chartered Accountancy course. Later he finished his Articleship with PWC in Hyderabad and in due course completed his CA.

“In spite of hailing from a remote village like Rajam, Anil has emerged victorious amongst the top-notch talents in a competitive country like the USA. Anil has evolved into a highly ambitious and visionary leader who constantly inspires others and helps them turn their vision into reality”, signed off Sri Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Chairman, GMR Group.

For more information visit: https://www.anilgrandhi.com/

https://www.agfintax.com/