Flipkart’s festive hiring strategy continues to drive economic prosperity for the nation

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, continues to prioritize initiatives that serve the nation’s best interests at large, ahead of the 11th edition of its annual flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024. As part of the festive preparations to cater to rising demand PAN India, Flipkart has launched 11 new fulfillment centers (FCs) across nine cities in the run up to TBBD, bringing the total number of FCs in India to 83. This development has directly generated over 1 Lakh new jobs across its Supply Chain PAN India. The news is a reflection of Flipkart’s commitment to socio-economic development, as it remains deeply focused on enabling employment opportunities. This is going to empower local communities and drive economic growth during this year’s festive season, while reducing unemployment rates and providing higher seasonal income to workers. This also helps create a wider pool of disposable income during the festive period, further stimulating economic activity and growth.

The 1 lakh job roles created by Flipkart encompass various supply chain verticals, including inventory managers, warehouse associates, logistics coordinators, kirana partners and delivery drivers. Breaking stereotypes in an industry that tends to be dominated by a single gender, Flipkart has consistently worked towards building an equitable workforce. It has various programmes and policies that enable diversity and inclusion in the Supply Chain. Comprehensive skilling and training programs have been planned for new workers in the run-up to the festive season, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle the surge in demand. The new hires will also contribute to Flipkart’s supply chain diversity vision, with a focus on employing more women, people with disabilities and those from the LGBTQAI+ community, reflecting the organization’s commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, said, “TBBD is not limited to Flipkart’s flagship event alone - it is a celebration that brings an entire ecosystem together for the festive season. With our expanded Supply Chain network, we are poised to meet the growing demands of our customers and provide them with an unparalleled shopping experience. Through a robust, efficient and sustainable supply chain, we intend to not only meet customers’ needs, but also drive economic growth and development through meaningful opportunities that have a lasting impact on the communities we serve. This includes enabling growth opportunities for our kirana partners, who play a role in ensuring festive deliveries even in remote regions PAN India. Our employee force forms the backbone of our Supply Chain and this year, we are proud to increase this strength even further. Our goal is to revolutionize the e-commerce landscape in India by setting new standards for delivery speed and efficiency.”

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.