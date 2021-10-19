Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Check the List at Zoutons

The celebrations cannot end with the Big Billion Days because Flipkart is back with another festive sale, bringing unmatched concessions on top-selling categories. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will feature the best offers of the year, extending 50% to 85% discounts on clothing, smartphones, laptops, home appliances, festive decor, furniture, books, beauty, and everything in between.

Thanks to a robust partnership with the Indian e-commerce giant, Zouton is here to deliver an exclusive glimpse into the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale offers

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 | Best Features

The Big Diwali Sale at Flipkart will go live from 17th October and remain available till 23rd October 2021. This 7-day festive retail event will begin one day early for Flipkart Plus members from 16th itself. Take a look at everything the festive shopping bonanza has to offer listed below and make the most of the prevailing Flipkart coupons today.

Colossal Savings On All Purchases

Flipkart is bringing unmatchable prices on a plethora of categories listed on the website. As the retailer calls it, "Shopping Ka Bada Dhamaka", - the discounts will be bigger and better than ever. Shoppers can save up to 80% on electronics and accessories like smartphones, tablets, power banks, headphones, speakers, and more. Fashion orders for men, women, and kids will receive a minimum markdown worth 60%, including purchases from top brands. Revamping your living space for the festive season will be easier with 85% savings on furniture and decor, along with an 80% off on all Flipkart original products.

Flipkart Bank Offers

For most annual sales, Flipkart collaborates with leading banks in India to bring additional savings for users, and the Big Diwali Sale is no exception! In addition to the hefty price cuts across categories, Flipkart users can save an extra 10% on all orders by paying with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Rush Hour Offers For Early Birds

One of the best times to make the most of your online purchases is to shop during the opening hours of the sale, which is between midnight and 2 AM. Users can order items as low as Rs.99 onwards and save generously across categories. The experts at Zoutons recommend creating a wishlist for what you want to buy during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale in advance for a smoother shopping experience.

Special Time Bomb Deals Every Hour

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will also feature time bomb deals between 6 PM and 12 AM, which will bring the lowest prices of the hour on selected products. As the name suggests, these deals will be available for a limited time only and refresh after one hour. To make the most out of this promotion, make sure to have the Flipkart app downloaded to your phone for easy and quick access.

New Deals Three Times A Day

Just like the Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will also feature crazy deals that refresh three times a day at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM, respectively. These deals are not limited to any category and can amplify savings on your cart value instantly. Users can also unlock special offers on flight bookings via Flipkart Flight offers.

Buy More Save More Offers

Now shopping more will be rewarded with higher discounts at Flipkart! Users can unlock better savings with the Buy More Save More deals like Buy 2 get an extra 5% off and Buy 5, get a 10% discount on personal care, fashion, snacks, accessories, among many other categories. Shoppers can also take advantage of flat-rate discount stores and get flat 70%, 80%, and 90% off on thousands of products.

