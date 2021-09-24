Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers And Discounts Sneak-peek With Zoutons

24 September 2021 16:09 IST

The annual Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is all set to make a comeback with massive discounts and offers like never before. The e-commerce giant has yet to announce the official dates but, the sale will most likely launch during the prime festive season of this year, between late September and early October. Zoutons, one of the top coupon websites in India, is here with an exclusive sneak peek into everything the flagship event is going to bring to the table.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale is known for fulfilling every consumer need under one roof. Be it the long-awaited purchases in your wishlists or gifting your loved ones something special for the festive season, the Big Billion Days Sale is your one-stop solution to finding the best deals on major brands and categories. Users can expect to bag up to 90% concessions on all major categories - from smartphones, laptops, home & kitchen appliances to fashion apparel, accessories, furniture, decor - the list is endless.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale | Key Highlights

The annual shopping bonanza at Flipkart will unleash an unlimited potential to get the best value on every rupee you spend shopping for the things you love. Get an exclusive glimpse at some of the top offers of the Big Billion Days revealed so far:

Savings On Every Category

The e-commerce giant is going to bring massive concessions sitewide with additional rewards and cashback offers. Shoppers can grab up to 80% concessions on Boat Soundbars and Smartwatches at 70% off, 40% off on Intel laptops, along with a 60% rebate on Dizo wireless earbuds. Smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo will witness the heaviest markdowns, and home appliances will be available at a 70% discount from premium brands. In addition to all that, you can even score lofty rebates wirth 90% on premium fashion brands on employing the active Flipkart coupons.

Bank & Wallet Offers

Each year the e-commerce giant partners up with leading banks to bring additional savings for customers, and this year is no different! Flipkart shoppers can grab an extra 10% off on all orders by paying with an Axis Bank or ICICI Bank debit or credit card. Paytm users, on the other hand, can get assured cashback on wallet and UPI transactions on their Big Billion Days orders.

Exclusive Launches

Shoppers can also anticipate exclusive launches for electronics like MSI gaming laptops, several TWS earbuds, smartwatches, accessories, and more. Since these products are a part of a sale launch, Flipkart users can expect to shop them at discounted rates with heavy benefits like extended warranty, no-cost EMI, among others.

Ticket To Exclusive Savings

Flipkart has a special reward for early birds in the form of Rush Hour offers. Users who shop during the opening hours of the sale, which is between 12:00 AM - 2:00 AM, can attain the largest share of savings. The Big Billion Days Sale will also host hourly flash sales to bring you the lowest prices on selected products and brands. Moreover, the sale will reveal refreshed deals three times a day at 12:00 AM, 8:00 AM, and 4:00 PM.

Flipkart Super Coins

Flipkart users can also get a chance to win Super Coins by playing games like Muqabala, Bubble Shooter, and Cricket Super League. Take quizzes and play games to win rewards in each contest. These Flipkart Super Coins will be redeemable on all Big Billion Days orders, further increasing your savings potential.

Buy More Save More

The flagship sale will also bring opportunities for shopaholics to get big rewards for shopping more. Deals like Buy 3 get an extra 5% off, and Buy 5 get 10% off will be available for selected categories like beauty, accessories, fashion, personal care, and more. Flipkart will also launch discounted collections with multiple products and brands extending minimum markdowns worth 70%, 80%, and 90%.

Save More During Big Billion Days With Zoutons

With a plethora of deals to sort through and choose from, the process of finding the most suitable discounts can get downright overwhelming for the best of us. As a result, taking assistance from savings experts like Zoutons can prove to be your best shot at a premium yet thrifty online shopping experience.

Known as one of the pioneer players in the Indian affiliate e-commerce industry, Zoutons has an entrenched partnership with more than 500 merchant partners across all verticals. The couponing expert knows everything there is to know about budgeting your shopping ventures - be it in the form of exclusive discount codes, comprehensive blogs with an overview of current and upcoming sales, or weekly newsletters with the freshest deals.

The company also confers a coupon-finding chrome extension that can be installed with a click and is compatible with all leading shopping websites, including Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq, to name a few. The extension allows shoppers to find the most suitable deals applicable to their cart value, irrespective of where they prefer to shop.

With its unique offerings and modern user interface, the Zoutons website has become the go-to savings tool for more than 10 Lakh registered users. The website is classified as per coupon stores and category-based pages that feature hundreds of coupons and deals. Flipkart users can get a sneak peek of everything from the newest Big Billion Days offers to upcoming sales and promotions.