Fixed Deposit Safety: Evaluating Deposit Insurance and Protection Mechanisms

While booking an FD, you may have wondered if your amount is safe against any financial risks faced by your provider. While FDs themselves are quite a safe option for building your savings, some external factors could potentially impact their security. However, there are certain deposit insurance provisions set in place that will guarantee that your funds are not lost for good.

Such amenities can help secure your deposit amount in situations of defaults or bank failures. Most financial institutions in India, such as private and government banks, are given coverage under deposit insurance.

For instance, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) can provide insurance coverage for deposits. It is considered to be a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India and extends coverage to several types of accounts, including savings accounts, current accounts, recurring deposits, and fixed deposits.

Find out more about how DICGC operates and its rules for insurance:

DICGC Insurance and Rules

As per the most recent developments, the DICGC now provides coverage on the principal amount and interest up to ₹5 Lakhs. For example, if you have deposited a sum of ₹3.50 Lakhs with 8.05% p.a. interest rate on FD , you would have earned an interest of ₹1,41,820. Also, the total sum insured will be ₹4,91,820.

It is to be noted that amounts exceeding ₹5 lakhs will not be covered, excluding any dues paid by you. However, funds deposited by you in separate bank accounts will be covered individually by DICGC.

The corporation insures most banks, including regional rural banks, local area banks, foreign bank branches operating in India, and more. However, there are certain exceptions as it does not cater to all deposits. The following are the types of deposits that are not covered by DICGC:

Deposits by Central/State Governments

State land development banks along with state cooperative bank deposits

Deposits received beyond India

Inter-bank deposits

Amounts that have received exemption by the corporation with RBI’s prior approval

DICGC also has some rules that need to be adhered to for the deposit insurance to be applicable. These are:

In the case where the principal amount exceeds ₹5 Lakhs, then the earned interest will not be covered.

The deposit insurance amount is calculated by adding the funds within the same type of account, be it a single or joint type. They will be insured separately if funds are in different types of ownership and accounts.

The deposit insurance will be paid within two months of receiving the claim list via the liquidator, even during situations of bank mergers or amalgamation. The funds are then transferred to the liquidator, who will then be responsible for repaying the depositors.

During instances of a merger or amalgamation, the amount will directly be sent to the transferee bank.

What is DICGC Accreditation?

Banks must register with the cooperative in order to receive accreditation from DICGC. They will receive a certificate detailing their accreditation on the completion of the registration.

You can gain further information about a bank’s accreditation from the provided list on DICGC’s official website, if required. It is crucial for the government to reassure depositors that their funds are secure in order to maintain their trust in the banking system. You can feel confident knowing that a sizable amount of your bank deposits are covered by the DICGC insurance.

The DICGC has insured deposits from around 2,027 banks, including 1,887 cooperative banks and 140 commercial banks. You can find a detailed list of banks that are covered on DICGC’s website

Other Accreditations

Besides DICGC, there are other agencies that can provide credit ratings to assess the financial performance, soundness and credibility of banks or NBFCs. This is done by analysing factors such as their debt repayment history, track record, customer service quality, management team, FD maturity and liquidity profile, among others.

The level of risk that is associated with them can be classified into various types of ratings issued by the agencies. For instance, the Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited or CRISIL provides a 14-point scale ranging from FAAA to FD. These are explained below:

FD: Default

FC: High risk

FB: Insufficient safety

FA: Sufficient safety

FAA: High level of safety

FAAA: Highest level of safety

Furthermore, CRISIL denotes a + or - symbol to showcase relative ratings, wherein a FAAA+ rating is considered to be safer than FAAA- or FAAA. Bajaj Finance FD is given a rating of CRISIL FAAA/Stable, denoting its good performance.

Besides CRISIL, there are other credit rating agencies available. These include the Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India (ICRA), Credit Analysis and Research (CARE), and India Ratings and Research, among others. They feature their own terminologies and nomenclatures to determine similar qualities in banks or NBFCs.

It is to be noted that these ratings are not an opinion on future prices of an issuer’s rated bonds or their potential value by the agencies. These also do not provide any recommendations for buying or selling an instrument but are rather based on their quantitative and qualitative analyses, as per the provided information.

Conclusion

The inclusion of deposit insurance and credit ratings can help ensure financial inclusion, thereby encouraging people to take part in the formal banking system and book an FD. Through such provisions, there is assurance of secure and safe banking services that can be readily available to individuals of all economic backgrounds.

