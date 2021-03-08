Five handy tips to lower the burden of home loan EMIs

A home loan is a go-to solution to purchase the house of your dreams. Relatively low interest rates, longer tenors, and attractive offers make it a popular vehicle to finance your real estate purchase.

But when it comes to the repayment of your home loan, you need to be smart about your monthly outgo towards the loan. If not planned well, home loan instalments (equated monthly instalments or EMIs), may put undue stress on your monthly budget and increase the cost of your loan. If you are planning on availing of a home loan or have already taken one, consider these simple tips to lower the burden of EMIs.

1. Make a higher down payment

Financial institutions finance up to 70%-75% of a property’s current market value as a home loan, the rest has to be borne by borrowers in the form of a down payment. This value that a lender finances is referred to as the Loan to Value (LTV) ratio.

As a general rule of thumb, a higher down payment means a lower loan principal, effectively reducing the monthly EMI outgo. Additionally, your home loan eligibility will shoot up instantly if you apply for a loan with a lower LTV, as the risk of the borrower defaulting is reduced significantly.

2. Negotiate terms with the lender

Lenders appreciate responsible borrowing behaviour. So, if you have made previous repayments on time and have a CIBIL score of 750 or higher (preferably close to 800), you are likely to land better deals with lower interest rates.

If not, you can negotiate the service terms with your lender, provided you have maintained a good relationship with those in charge. Additionally, keep an eye on special offers offered by lenders to existing customers.

3. Plan for a long tenor with part-prepayment

Typically, a longer tenor directly equals lower monthly EMI, albeit higher total interest outgo to the lender. Before availing of long-term credit, chalk out your upcoming liabilities and prepare a prepayment plan accordingly.

Plan to make part-prepayments depending on your financial capacity every 3-4 years and readjust the loan tenor. This way, earlier EMI payments will be lower, and you can later adjust the monthly outgo based on your disposable income. A home loan EMI calculator should help you plan the repayment and reduce the monthly monetary stress.

4. Share the EMI burden with a co-borrower

If the monthly outgo is likely to strain your finances, consider applying for a joint home loan.

In case the borrowers are co-owners of the property, the income of both co-applicants is considered when determining the home loan eligibility. Moreover, in certain states, female co-borrowers can avail themselves of stamp duty concessions eligible for tax deductions under the IT Act. Additionally, some lenders may offer discounted interest rates in the case of female co-owners.

Leading housing finance companies (HFCs) help to speed up the loan application process by providing customised pre-approved offers that require minimal documentation for approval.

5. Consider switching your lender

If you feel that the current interest rate charged by the financial institution is on the costlier side, you can think about a home loan balance transfer. Interest rates are at a historic low, so by switching the remaining principal to another lender at a favourable interest rate, you may be able to save a significant amount over the tenor.

Refinancing a home loan can be extremely beneficial in the early stages when the interest component is higher than the principal amount in the EMI.

However, before making the shift, thoroughly compare the interest rates and calculate how much the difference affects your monthly EMI repayments. This will allow you to tap into the benefits of calculating EMIs before taking a loan.

An additional tip to maximise savings: Claim IT deductions under the new regime

The Union Budget 2021 saw the Finance Minister extend tax exemptions on term loans that can be claimed in a financial year under Section 80EEA of the Income Tax Act. This deduction of Rs.1.5 lakh can be claimed up and over the Rs.2 lakh deduction under Section 24B of this Act with some conditions.

Therefore, you can claim a total of Rs.3.5 lakh in ITR in a financial year, which should help reduce the financial strain of a long-term credit line significantly. Make sure you are. thoroughly acquainted with methods of saving tax when you take a home loan.

As a prospective homebuyer, a smart move on your part will be to explore the market and compare the home loan interest rates charged by various lenders. Adequate financial planning at the very outset will prevent you from making an expensive mistake, and you can enjoy special market advantages without stressing your monthly finances.

