First leg of the New Four-Stroke Karting Super Series flags off in Chennai

New Delhi, 2nd May 2023 Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) has launched a new four-stroke karting series in India, providing a platform for young drivers to showcase their talent and potentially launch their careers in motorsports. The competition began on April 29th and will conclude with the finale on June 4th in Hyderabad. The winner of the finale will receive a scholarship for the FMSCI National Karting Championship, covering training, a new kart, mechanic, and engineer, as well as free entry. Participants aged 14 and above are eligible to compete, and the competition will be held across six cities.

The first leg of the series was conducted at the ECR Speedway in Chennai, with 67 registrants participating in the Day 1 Practice cum Qualifying on 29 April 2023. The participants were divided into 11 batches, with the fastest 36 drivers proceeding to the Day 2 Heats on 30 April 2023. The top 6 finalists in every leg will get to participate in the Grand Finale in Hyderabad.

Akhil Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Racing Promotions Private Limited said, “We are thrilled to introduce this new karting series in India, providing a platform for young drivers to showcase their talent and potentially launch their careers in motorsports. Our commitment to supporting the growth and development of the sport in India is reflected in the scholarship opportunity for the winner of the finale, and we look forward to a thrilling and competitive series across the different cities. The first leg in Chennai witnessed a lot of excitement and participation. We look forward to the continuous support and participation.”

The competition promises to be an exciting event, with some of the best drivers from different cities competing for a chance to be crowned the champion. RPPL’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of the sport in India is reflected in the scholarship opportunity for the winner of the finale. Moreover, the top six drivers from the overall series will receive a scholarship for the FMSCI National Karting Championship.

RPPL, the organizer of this event, was also at the helm of affairs during the inaugural season of the successful IRL. The city-based franchise racing league saw six teams along with 24 prominent foreign and Indian drivers competing for top honors in a four-legged battle in Chennai and Hyderabad. Akhil Rabindra from Hyderabad Blackbirds won the drivers’ title, and Godspeed Kochi won the teams’ championship trophy.

The SuperSeries will now move to Meco Kartopia in Bangalore on the 6th & the 7th May 2023. Speedway Thrissur in Thrissur, Ajmera Indikarting in Mumbai, Kartomania in Delhi, and Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad in the upcoming weekends.

The prize for each city’s top three winners includes a trophy, and the top six drivers from the overall series will receive a scholarship for the FMSCI National Karting Championship.

About RPPL

Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) is the exclusive rights for a league of 4W motorsports in India and is engaged in the business of developing IPs and organizing championships in motorsports. Founded in 2018 by Armaan Ebrahim, Aditya Patel, and Abhinandan, Racing Promotions is majority owned by Akhilesh Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), a diversified conglomerate in infrastructure, energy, and defence.

