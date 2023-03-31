Firm hospitals provides Freedom from Fibroids

March 31, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Fibroids are a common issue prevalent in many women these days. While doctors say there is nothing to worry about and affordable treatments are available to nip Fibroids in the bud, it is always advisable for women to watch out for early signs and get examined on a regular basis to prevent any further complications. Fibroids that grows very fast can become cancerous. Fibroids need to be removed at the earliest as they can be a hindrance to conception. In an exclusive chat with us, Dr. Mala Raj of Firm Hospitals tells us more about these diseases and how women can take care of themselves and prevent the problems associated with Fibroids.

1. What are the early signs of fibroid? Fibroids are mass arising from the muscle of the uterus. The signs of the fibroid depends on the location of the fibroid. We classify fibroid based on their location in the uterus. 1. Submucosal fibroid – Here the fibroids is inside the cavity of the uterus. These fibroids generally produce heavy bleeding and cause a lot of pain and can cause infertility. 2. Intramural fibroid- In this type, the fibroids is located within the muscle of the uterus. If the fibroid impinges on the endometrial cavity of the uterus it can result in infertility and can cause heavy bleeding. If the fibroid grows well away into the abdominal cavity it can cause pressure effect on the adjacent structures and pain, urinary problems and bowel discomfort. 3. Subserosal fibroid – Here the fibroids arise from the outer surface of the uterus. If they are small, they generally do not cause any problems. But if they are large, then they cause pressure on the neighbouring structures like the ureter and kidney and cause hydronephrosis and hydroureter where they can damage the kidney. If they put pressure on the bladder they can cause urinary infection, urinary urgency or retention. Sometimes they can cause pressure on the back and result in severe back pain.

2. Is having fibroids a fatal disease? Fibroids cannot be ignored. If one has fibroids, they need to be followed up closely and assess the growth of the fibroid. The fibroid that grows fast in size could become cancerous. These fibroids need to be removed at the earliest. Apart from that fibroids can be the cause for infertility and has to be removed for the woman to get pregnant. 3. Can this be hereditary or can anybody have them? What age group is more prone to having this condition? Fibroids can be hereditary related. There are ample chances for the sisters, aunts, daughters to develop fibroids due to their genetic inheritance. But it can develop in an individual who do not have any genetic association as well. They are quite common in the reproductive age group. Hence they can cause problems in fertility and pregnancy. In post-menopausal women, if they are present they need to be monitored very closely as the fibroids that grows in the post-menopausal women could be cancerous. 4. What are the factors that contribute to the growth of fibroids in a woman’s body? Generally any condition that increases the estrogen level in the body can cause the growth of the fibroid like obesity, diet rich in estrogen, red meat and estrogen producing conditions like PCOS, endometriosis. 5. Do women with PCOD/PCOS have an additional risk of having Fibroids too? PCOS/PCOD produce excess estrogen in the body. As a result, they enhance the growth of the fibroid very well. Most of the obese women will have PCOS/PCOD and they are also prone to develop fibroids.

6. Can this be linked to cancer? Fibroids are generally benign tumor. Meaning, they are not cancerous. But we are seeing many patients who were diagnosed as fibroids, turning out to be cancerous when we see the post-operative tissue biopsy report. Hence fibroids cannot be ignored and needs to be removed. 7. What are the early treatments available? Ideally speaking, there are no good medicines which would shrink the fibroid. There are few medicines which could reduce the growth of the fibroid but they cannot shrink them completely. In fact, the moment the effect of the medicines goes off the fibroids start regrowing. So if the fibroids are producing heaving bleeding, pain, causing infertility they need to be removed at the earliest. We at Firm Hospitals, remove them hysteroscopically that is Hysteroscopic Myomectomy for fibroids which are inside the endometrial cavity and if the fibroids are outside the endometrial cavity, we remove them laparoscopically. These minimally invasive surgery can help the woman recover early and get back to normal life at the earliest.

8. Any desired lifestyle change that you would suggest to young women to prevent this condition? As I have mentioned earlier, estrogen being the main source for the growth of fibroids, all factors that causes increase estrogen in the body needs to be reduced like excess body weight, PCOS and other estrogen producing conditions. 9. What are the affordable treatments available right now? All the minimally invasive surgeries like Hysteroscopic myomectomy, laparoscopic myomectomy are all very affordable at Firm Hospitals. The patient can get admitted in the morning get the procedure done in the afternoon and go back home the very next day. It has become a day care procedure. Hence the procedures are very affordable and helps in early recuperation, with less blood loss, less pain, minimal scar. 10. What are the side effects of having Fibroid? The fibroids that causes heavy bleeding can make a woman anemic and affect her quality of life. Fibroids that impinge on the endometrial cavity can cause infertility. Fibroids that cause pressure on the cavity can cause heavy bleeding and pressure symptoms. Fibroids that grow rapidly in size could be cancerous.

11. Is it difficult to conceive if one has Fibroid? Fibroids and cyst are not the same. Fibroids are made of smooth muscles whereas cyst are bags with fluid collections. Cyst mostly arise from the ovaries, but for occasional myometrial cyst. But fibroid arise from the muscle of the uterus (myometrium or endometrium) but occasionally can arise from the ovary, as fibroma. We are also encountering extra uterine fibroids as well these days. 12. Are Fibroids and cysts the same thing? Fibroids and cyst are not same. Fibroids are made of smooth muscles whereas cyst are bags with fluid collections. Cyst mostly arise from the ovaries, but for occasional myometrial cyst. But fibroid arise from the muscle of the uterus (myometrium or endometrium) but occasionally can arise from the ovary as fibroma. We are also encountering extra uterus fibroids as well these days. 13. Any home remedies for someone diagnosed with Fibroid? These are no magic potions that could shrink a fibroid or make them disappear. The therapeutic treatment for fibroids is surgery – Hysteroscopic myomectomy or laparoscopic myomectomy.

