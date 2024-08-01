Financial freedom awaits: Top benefits of personal loans

Think of a life where financial limitations do not dictate your choices. You aspire to start a new venture, renovate your home, go for your holidays, or an unplanned expense. . However, the lack of sufficient funds can often cause a hindrance to these dreams. This is where smart personal loans like IDFC FIRST Bank’s FIRSTmoney come to the rescue. FIRSTmoney is an industry-first proposition through which you can get a sanctioned credit limit to tackle various expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s fast-paced world, effective loan solutions offer the financial flexibility you need to achieve your goals. Read on to understand how personal loans can be your gateway to financial freedom, the benefits they offer, and how to maximise on these benefits.

Top benefits of obtaining a personal loan?

ADVERTISEMENT

Instant Approvals & Quick Disbursals: Digital personal loans are known for their swift processing and disbursement. Unlike traditional personal loan processes that have involved cumbersome paperwork and longer approval times. This is thankfully not something that you have to worry about anymore. Today, you can get your FIRSTmoney smart personal loan approved within a few minutes, giving you quick access to funds when you need them the most. Additionally, FIRSTmoney smart personal loan offers the flexibility to make multiple withdrawals up to the sanctioned limit, eliminating the need to apply for a new loan each time.

Digital personal loans are known for their swift processing and disbursement. Unlike traditional personal loan processes that have involved cumbersome paperwork and longer approval times. This is thankfully not something that you have to worry about anymore. Today, you can get your FIRSTmoney smart personal loan approved within a few minutes, giving you quick access to funds when you need them the most. Additionally, FIRSTmoney smart personal loan offers the flexibility to make multiple withdrawals up to the sanctioned limit, eliminating the need to apply for a new loan each time. No collateral required: One of the significant advantages of FIRSTmoney is you do not need to pledge any assets or collateral to secure the loan. It reduces your risk as a borrower as well as quickens the loan process given the no documentation requirements.

One of the significant advantages of FIRSTmoney is you do not need to pledge any assets or collateral to secure the loan. It reduces your risk as a borrower as well as quickens the loan process given the no documentation requirements. Flexible usage: Unlike specific loans tied to purposes such as home or car loans, personal loans offer unparalleled flexibility. You can use the funds for a variety of needs – from renovating your home to funding a wedding or covering medical expenses. This versatility makes personal loans a versatile financial tool.

Unlike specific loans tied to purposes such as home or car loans, personal loans offer unparalleled flexibility. You can use the funds for a variety of needs – from renovating your home to funding a wedding or covering medical expenses. This versatility makes personal loans a versatile financial tool. Fixed interest rates and repayment terms: FIRSTmoney by IDFC FIRST bank offers an personal loan interest rate starting at 10.99% and convenient repayment schedules that range from 2 months to 60 months. This means you can plan your finances better, as you know the exact amount you need to repay every month. It helps in avoiding the pitfalls of fluctuating interest rates and unexpected hikes in monthly payments.

FIRSTmoney by IDFC FIRST bank offers an starting at 10.99% and convenient repayment schedules that range from 2 months to 60 months. This means you can plan your finances better, as you know the exact amount you need to repay every month. It helps in avoiding the pitfalls of fluctuating interest rates and unexpected hikes in monthly payments. Foreclosure benefits: With FIRSTmoney, you can access any amount in multiples of ₹5000 up to your approved limit and repay the used funds in full at any time without incurring a foreclosure charge. The repaid amount will reflect in your accessible credit limit once successfully paid.

Ways to maximise your benefits

To reap the full benefits of a personal loan, consider these strategies:

Assess your needs: Determine the exact amount you need before you apply for a personal loan . Borrowing more than necessary can lead to higher interest costs, while borrowing too little might not fulfil your financial requirement.

Determine the exact amount you need before you . Borrowing more than necessary can lead to higher interest costs, while borrowing too little might not fulfil your financial requirement. Maintain a good credit score: A high credit score not only increases your chances of loan approval but also helps you secure lower interest rates. For instance, FIRSTmoney smart personal loans are available to individuals with an exceptionally good credit score of 750 or above, offering them instant access to funds of up to ₹10 lakhs. So, make sure to regularly check your credit report for errors and take steps to improve your score if needed.

A high credit score not only increases your chances of loan approval but also helps you secure lower interest rates. For instance, FIRSTmoney smart personal loans are available to individuals with an exceptionally good credit score of 750 or above, offering them instant access to funds of up to ₹10 lakhs. So, make sure to regularly check your credit report for errors and take steps to improve your score if needed. Opt for a comfortable repayment tenure: Choose a repayment period that aligns with your financial situation. While longer tenures reduce monthly payments, they may increase the overall interest paid. Strike a balance that allows comfortable repayments without straining your budget. Smart borrowing options from IDFC FIRST Bank’s FIRSTmoney lets you choose a suitable tenure between 2 months to 60 months to repay your loans conveniently. Additionally, you also get the flexibility to foreclose your loan without incurring any extra charges. This makes it easy for you clear off your dues sooner and be debt-free.

To sum up

Personal loans can be a powerful financial tool, enabling you to achieve your aspirations and manage expenses effectively. FIRSTmoney, with its reliable and flexibility, stands out as an exemplary choice when it comes to being on the lookout for the best loan terms, offering a seamless borrowing experience tailored to your needs. With competitive interest rates, transparent terms, and a swift loan process through a completely digital journey, FIRSTmoney ensures you have instant access to financial support whenever you are in need of it.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.