Fill up Your Tank for Free: Get 60 Litres of Fuel with the Kotak Indian Oil Fuel Credit Card

December 08, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST

Fuel prices are on a consistent ascent, and this trend shows no signs of reversing. With each day, the pinch on the pocket deepens, making it imperative for consumers to look for ingenious ways to save on these inevitable expenses. Enter Kotak Indian Oil Fuel Credit Cards - an excellent choice for commuters with significant fuel expenditures. Not only does this card offer relief from skyrocketing fuel costs, but it presents an amalgamation of other enticing benefits, positioning it as a true game-changer in the world of credit cards.

The Power of Kotak Indian Oil Fuel Credit Card

When you delve into the features of the Kotak Indian Oil Fuel Credit Card, it’s apparent why it’s rapidly gaining traction. The card is packed with benefits that extend way beyond just fuel savings. For starters, for every ₹100 spent on fuel at Indian Oil petrol pumps, cardholders are rewarded with 4 Turbo Points. Additionally, these points can be effortlessly redeemed for free fuel at designated outlets.

But this isn’t just another fuel card. The partnership between Kotak Mahindra Bank and Indian Oil credit card aims to offer a holistic banking and fuel-saving experience. With Indian Oil’s vast network of outlets across the country, cardholders are never too far from enjoying the benefits of their Turbo Points. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank brings to the table its expertise in customer-centric banking solutions, ensuring that cardholders get the best of both worlds.

Benefits Beyond Just Fuel

While daily commuters will primarily be interested in the cost savings on fuel, the value of this credit card goes way beyond the petrol pump. For every non-fuel purchase - be it that surprise anniversary gift or your monthly groceries - this card has you racking up reward points. Planning a night out? Whip out this card at your favourite restaurants and enjoy mouth-watering discounts, thanks to its tie-ups. And if a bit of retail therapy or a cinema date is on the cards, the perks keep coming with exclusive offers. Here’s how you can earn reward points with your card:

Earn 24 reward points for every ₹150 spent at IndianOil outlets, capped at 1200 reward points per statement cycle.

Earn 12 reward points for every ₹150 spend when dining out, capped at 800 reward points per statement cycle. (Available at specific merchant categories)

Earn 3 reward points for every ₹150 spent on all other expenditures.

How to Earn 60 Litres of Fuel

So, how to go about getting your 60 litres of free fuel? Let’s break it down. Each time you fill up at an Indian Oil outlet with this card, you’ll pocket reward points. For every ₹150 spent on fuel, you’re looking at 24 reward points. Let’s do some quick math. Say you splash out ₹7500 on fuel each month. That’s a cool 1200 points in the bank. If you’re dining out, you can earn an additional 800 points monthly for a total of 2000.

Now here’s the real kicker: you points can be redeemed at IndianOil outlets for extra fuel! You simply convert your points at the time of refuelling, and you’ll be topped up without paying an extra rupee. For the exact conversion rate, you can visit the Kotak website, but the long and short of it is that 2000 points can net you about 5 litres of free fuel every month.

Keep this up, factor in points from other purchases, and that dream of 60 free litres? It’s well within reach!

Applying for the Kotak Indian Oil Fuel Credit Card

Thinking about getting the card? Let’s walk you through how. Firstly, Kotak Mahindra Bank has kept the eligibility criteria straightforward – a stable income, a good credit score, and being within the age bracket they specify, typically 21 to 60 years. Begin by heading over to the Kotak Mahindra Bank’s official website

Navigate to the credit card section and opt for the ‘Kotak Indian Oil Fuel Credit Card’. A user-friendly application form will greet you. Fill in the required details, submit, and voilà! Now, a tad bit of patience is required. The bank usually takes a week or so to review your application, conduct a background check, and finally, if all goes well, dispatch your shiny new card.

Managing Your Card with Ease

The wonders of the Kotak Indian Oil Fuel Credit Card aren’t confined to its tangible benefits. Kotak Mahindra Bank ensures a seamless user experience even after you get the card. With the bank’s intuitive mobile app, you can monitor your spending, check accumulated reward points, and even make immediate payments, all with just a few taps on your smartphone.

Facing any issues or have a query? The bank’s dedicated customer service is always on standby. Moreover, for those eco-conscious individuals, Kotak offers e-statements, reducing the need for paper and making it a green choice. So, besides refuelling your vehicle, consider this card as a tool to refuel your overall banking experience.

Final Word

To sum it all up, the Kotak Indian Oil Fuel Credit Card isn’t just another piece of plastic; it’s a passport to savvy savings, especially in these times of rising fuel prices. Make a change, embrace the benefits, and consider driving that bit smarter with Kotak by your side. The road ahead looks promising, doesn’t it?

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”