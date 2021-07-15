Fibre is one of the most essential components of a daily balanced diet and plays an important role in digestion and the absorption of nutrients.

15 July 2021 11:14 IST

Fibre, which can arguably be one of the most missed ingredients in our diet, has benefits aplenty. While it helps maintain normal digestion, it also helps us stay fuller for longer by influencing the absorption of nutrients in the body. To know more, we need to understand how fibre works.

Dietary fibre is a type of carbohydrate, explains expert nutritionist Shiny Surendran, and in definitive terms it can be known as the edible portions of plant foods that are not digested in humans which is necessary for absorption of nutrients. It adds bulk to the diet, influences satiety, adds bulk to stool and promotes regularity. It is generally classified as soluble and insoluble dietary fibre basis their water solubility.

Soluble fibres are found in foods such as apples, beans, oats, citrus fruits, psyllium etc. Insoluble fibres are found in cereals such as whole wheat, wheat bran, vegetables such as cauliflower, green beans, etc.

Multigrain atta is another good source of fibre. It is made of a variety of grains that are natural sources of fibre such as wheat, oats, psyllium husk, chana, maize, soya etc. It gives the advantage of providing nutrients and fibre benefit of different grains. This helps aid digestion and can significantly contribute to the fibre requirement of one’s daily diet.

Drink adequate amount of water and include fibre in your diet gradually to maintain good digestion.

Soluble fibre is like a sponge! It absorbs water due to its water-holding capacity and has the capacity to form gels in the gastrointestinal tract, which helps delay gastric emptying, promoting satiety.

-Shiny Surendran

Nutritionist

Focus on fibre, for a balanced meal, that aids digestion

Dietary fibre is the edible portion of plant foods that are resistant to digestion in small intestine. It is classified into soluble and insoluble dietary fibre. It is an important component of our balanced diet and has many beneficial properties. Consumption of dietary fibre helps maintain digestive system.

Our Indian diet generally consists of many natural sources of dietary fibre, like cereals such as whole wheat, barley and ragi. Fibrous vegetables like carrots, beets, cabbage, peas, broccoli and beans, as well as fruits such as apples, oranges, guava, are other sources of fibre. Nuts and seeds including almonds, raisins, figs, walnuts, groundnuts, flax seeds etc. also contain fibre. Multi grains are also a good source of dietary fibre as they are a mix of variety of whole grains.

The Indian Council of Medical Research recommends that 40g of dietary fibre (based on 2000 Kcal diet) is considered safe for daily intake

Consumption of whole grains or multigrain products along with a minimum of 5 servings of vegetables and one serving of fruit is beneficial and significantly contribute towards the daily requirement of dietary fibre.

According to eminent nutritionist Shiny Surendran, adding fibre to your diet, with mindful meal planning aids digestion. There are many ways to augment fibre intake. Adding 2 chapatis made from atta with multigrains to a meal with a small portion of rice and a medley of vegetables is a good start. Chapatis themselves can be made with grated carrot or beets, or even blanched spinach, and eaten with curd. Other tweaks to popular preparations include making kootu with chayote, plantain stem, spinach or keerai.

Multigrain Atta is one of the good sources of dietary fibre. It is a mix of varied whole grains such as whole wheat, psyllium, soy bean, oats, corn, bengal gram etc. As each grain has its own nutritional profile, consuming multigrain aids to the advantage of gaining the nutritional benefit from a mixture of grains as different cereals source different types of dietary fibre.

The dietary fibre in 3 chapatis made out of multigrain flour is equivalent to the dietary fibre in 4 beetroots or 6 carrots and help contribute to ~1/4th of daily dietary fibre requirement.

Adding 2 chapatis made from atta with multigrains to a meal with a small portion of rice and a medley of vegetables is a good start. A simple green salad can be given texture and fibre by tossing in some chopped apples, nuts or seeds.

- Shiny Surendran

Nutritionist

