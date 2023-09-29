  1. Early Detection of Heart Defects: Heart defects can be diagnosed as early as 18-20 weeks, enabling the planning of adequate care for the baby in utero and at the time of delivery.
  2. Treatment Planning: Early diagnosis allows doctors to plan the appropriate treatment. Collaboration with obstetric doctors ensures that treatment can be given, and the team can be adequately prepared.
  3. Parental Counselling: Parents have ample time to understand the condition, prepare psychologically and financially, and receive adequate support. It eliminates surprises, and the baby can be delivered close to a cardiac center. Many insurance companies now offer coverage for birth defects.
  4. Better Outcomes: Scientifically, early diagnosis and timely treatment significantly improve a child’s outcome without complications, reducing the financial burden on the family due to a quicker recovery. Newborns often develop complications when CHD diagnosis is delayed. Many babies diagnosed prenatally have undergone successful surgery and thrived. Heart conditions such as ventricular septal defect, atrial septal defect/PDA, tetralogy of Fallot, transposition of great arteries, total anomalous pulmonary venous connection, coarctation of the aorta, aortic stenosis, pulmonary stenosis, double outlet ventricle, and more can now be completely or satisfactorily treated.