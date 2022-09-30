Why is Durga Puja the most anticipated festival of the year?

The festival of Durga Puja honours the goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon ruler Mahishasura. It starts on the same day as Navratri, a nine-night celebration of the divine feminine that takes place in many northern and western states (shakti). Mahalaya, the first day of Durga Puja, marks the arrival of the goddess.

The goddess is revered over the first three days in her various incarnations as Durga, Lakshmi, and Sarasvati.

For all the right reasons, we look forward to this event the most. We’ve compiled a list of the things that make pandal hopping so much fun during Durga Puja:

● Themes

Every year, each Durga Pandal has a unique, distinct concept. The pandal committee makes an effort to incorporate a social lesson and teaching into each year’s various themes.

Intriguing Durga Pandal themes:

Bhageer Maa

Burj Khalifa

War

Global Warming

Covid 19 Pandemic

Mayer Haate Mayer Abahon

Pujor Janno Pujo

● Idols

The idols in every pandal have enormous symbolic value. Each exquisite and artistic idol of every theme tells a tale, but the idol of Goddess Durga is the only one that never varies; it shows Goddess Durga slaying the monster “Mahishasura” in her intrusive form.

A “Daaker Saaj,” one of the most exquisite forms of ornamentation, is bestowed upon the idols. Additionally essential to the Durga Puja Pandal are dhakis and conch shells.

● Cultural Programs

To amuse the visitors and public at the Pandal, the pandal committee organises a variety of dances, musical performances, and plays.

NGOs use the Durga puja pandal to facilitate a number of donation programmes that benefit those in need.

● Bhog, Prasad and Food Pandals

The Bhog and Prasad are prepared in packets for the visitors by the Puja Committee. Labra, Khichuri, and Mishti are all vegetarian recipes in the Bhog and Prasad.

Delicious foods you can enjoy in Durga Pandal:

Beguni - Brinjal fritters with khichuri

Chops- Mutton Chops, Fish chops, Chicken Chops

Puchkas - Spicy version of Pani Puri

Kathi Rolls

Gughni

Mughlai Porotha

Biryani

Mishti - Sandesh, Rossogulla and Mishti Doi

The celebrations come to an end on Vijayadashami, when sacred idols are immersed in local waterways while being carried in large processions amid loud chants and drumbea