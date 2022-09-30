Why is Durga Puja the most anticipated festival of the year?

The festival of Durga Puja honours the goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon ruler Mahishasura. It starts on the same day as Navratri, a nine-night celebration of the divine feminine that takes place in many northern and western states (shakti). Mahalaya, the first day of Durga Puja, marks the arrival of the goddess.
The goddess is revered over the first three days in her various incarnations as Durga, Lakshmi, and Sarasvati.
For all the right reasons, we look forward to this event the most. We’ve compiled a list of the things that make pandal hopping so much fun during Durga Puja:
● Themes
Every year, each Durga Pandal has a unique, distinct concept. The pandal committee makes an effort to incorporate a social lesson and teaching into each year’s various themes.
Intriguing Durga Pandal themes:
- Bhageer Maa
- Burj Khalifa
- War
- Global Warming
- Covid 19 Pandemic
- Mayer Haate Mayer Abahon
- Pujor Janno Pujo
● Idols
The idols in every pandal have enormous symbolic value. Each exquisite and artistic idol of every theme tells a tale, but the idol of Goddess Durga is the only one that never varies; it shows Goddess Durga slaying the monster “Mahishasura” in her intrusive form.
A “Daaker Saaj,” one of the most exquisite forms of ornamentation, is bestowed upon the idols. Additionally essential to the Durga Puja Pandal are dhakis and conch shells.
● Cultural Programs
To amuse the visitors and public at the Pandal, the pandal committee organises a variety of dances, musical performances, and plays.
NGOs use the Durga puja pandal to facilitate a number of donation programmes that benefit those in need.
● Bhog, Prasad and Food Pandals
The Bhog and Prasad are prepared in packets for the visitors by the Puja Committee. Labra, Khichuri, and Mishti are all vegetarian recipes in the Bhog and Prasad.
Delicious foods you can enjoy in Durga Pandal:
- Beguni - Brinjal fritters with khichuri
- Chops- Mutton Chops, Fish chops, Chicken Chops
- Puchkas - Spicy version of Pani Puri
- Kathi Rolls
- Gughni
- Mughlai Porotha
- Biryani
- Mishti - Sandesh, Rossogulla and Mishti Doi
The celebrations come to an end on Vijayadashami, when sacred idols are immersed in local waterways while being carried in large processions amid loud chants and drumbea
