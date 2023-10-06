Radiant Green: Eco-Ganesha Takes Center Stage this Ganesh Chaturthi!

October 06, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

Traditionally, Ganesha idols, representations of Lord Ganesha, are meticulously crafted during this auspicious period to invoke his blessings. Yet, as the years have rolled on, concerns have burgeoned regarding the environmental repercussions of these idols. Many of them were being crafted from non-biodegradable materials, such as plaster of Paris (PoP) and chemical paints. In response, a wave of eco-conscious artisans and devotees embarked on a transformative journey, steering from clay to conscience.

The Legacy of Ganesha Idols

Ganesha idols possess a rich history in India, tracing their roots back centuries. Traditionally, these idols were sculpted from natural elements like clay, turmeric, or sandalwood paste. This craft was an art form, with adept artisans dedicating their time and skill to shape intricate and exquisite Lord Ganesha sculptures. Not only were these idols aesthetically pleasing, but they were also eco-friendly, gracefully returning to the earth after immersion in water.

Environmental Predicaments

ADVERTISEMENT

The adoption of PoP and chemical paints in the making of Ganesha idols raised substantial environmental concerns. PoP idols resisted dissolution in water, harboring harmful chemicals that polluted water bodies. When these idols were submerged in rivers and lakes after festive revelry, they inflicted harm on aquatic life and ecosystems. Furthermore, the chemical paints used for decoration contained toxic substances, exacerbating the ecological damage.

Welcoming Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Recognizing the ecological toll of PoP Ganesha idols, a shift towards eco-friendly alternatives gathered momentum. Clay, also known as shaadu maati, emerged as the primary medium for crafting Ganesha idols. Clay idols were not only biodegradable but also served as canvases for artistic expression, allowing intricate detailing while upholding sustainability.

The Craft of Crafting Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols

Creating eco-friendly Ganesha idols entails a meticulous process, blending artistic finesse with environmental consciousness. Here’s an insight into the steps involved:

Sourcing Eco-Friendly Clay: Artisans commence by sourcing pure, additive-free natural clay, forming the foundation material for the idol. Sculpting: Skilled artists mold the clay into the desired Lord Ganesha form, meticulously attending to every nuance, from the deity’s posture to the intricate facial features. Drying: After sculpting, the idol basks in the natural sunlight, undergoing several days of drying to attain solidity and durability. Painting with Natural Hues: Abandoning toxic chemical paints, eco-friendly idols are made of organic hues derived from herbs, vegetables, and other natural sources. These colors not only exude vibrancy but also do not harm the environment. Final Flourish: The idol receives its finishing touches, optionally adorned with traditional accessories like jewelry crafted from seeds, beads, or fabric.

Immersion with Karma

One of the most significant facets of eco-friendly Ganesha idols is their immersion process. In contrast to PoP idols that linger in water bodies for years, clay idols dissolve seamlessly, leaving no trace behind. This return to the earth symbolizes the cyclical essence of life and mirrors the core of Ganesh Chaturthi, a celebration of light, harmony, and reverence for the environment.

In an age where environmental concerns reign supreme, the transition from PoP to clay Ganesha idols stands as a commendable stride towards sustainability. The art of crafting eco-friendly Ganesha idols not only preserves our cultural heritage but also nurtures a sense of responsibility toward our planet. As we commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi, let us embrace this eco-conscious tradition as an embodiment of the festival’s true spirit – the triumph of light, goodness, and our duty to Mother Earth. Through our actions, from clay to karma, we ensure that our celebrations contribute to a brighter, greener future.

About Get Festive Ready

Explore to elevate your festive experience with ‘Get Festive Ready,’ an exclusive campaign crafted to ensure you make the most of the festival season. Our aim is to empower you with valuable insights and ideas to make your festival preparations not only seamless but also unforgettable.

Brought to you by Digital Brand Solutions at The Hindu, this initiative offers a comprehensive guide spanning culinary delights, lifestyle inspiration, thoughtful gifting suggestions, and ways to enhance your festive ambiance. ‘Get Festive Ready’ has you covered.

For inquiries about partnerships and collaborations, please reach out to us at sakshi.thapa@thehindu.co.in or avichal.singh@thehindu.co.in.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.