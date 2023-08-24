Onam Melodies: Music and Dance as Expressions of Joy and Devotion

August 24, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

The festival of Onam is not just an event; it’s a cultural extravaganza that takes over the southern Indian state of Kerala with its vibrant colours, rich traditions, and an infectious sense of joy.

At the heart of this celebration lie two profound art forms: music and dance. These are not just performances but expressions of deep-rooted joy and devotion that bring the people of Kerala together to celebrate the harvest and the return of the beloved King Mahabali.

The Rhythms of the Chenda

As the sun rises on the first day of Onam, the air is filled with an electrifying energy. This energy doesn’t come from fireworks or fanfare but from the resounding beats of the Chenda, a traditional cylindrical percussion instrument. The Chenda announces the arrival of Onam with its thunderous rhythms, echoing through the villages and cities of Kerala.

The Chenda Melam, a percussion ensemble featuring the Chenda, Maddalam, Elathalam, and Chengila, forms the backbone of Onam’s musical tradition. These instruments, played with utmost precision by skilled artists, come together to create a symphony that resonates deeply with the heritage of Kerala. The rhythm is hypnotic and invigorating, setting the stage for the grand spectacle that Onam promises to be.

Melodious Ragas of Onam

Kerala’s musical tradition is an ancient and intricate tapestry of classical and folk melodies. Onam brings to life the distinct genre of Onappaattu, songs dedicated solely to the festival. These songs narrate the tale of King Mahabali, his boundless benevolence, and his annual visit to his subjects during Onam.

What elevates these songs to a spiritual experience is the use of classical Ragas like Mohanam and Bhairavi. These Ragas are not just melodies; they are emotional landscapes that help convey the essence of Onam. Accompanied by traditional instruments like the Veena, singers render these Ragas during Onam celebrations. The combination of powerful lyrics, soulful tunes, and traditional instruments creates an immersive musical experience that resonates with the festival’s essence.

The Graceful Art of Kathakali

No discussion of Onam’s music and dance is complete without mentioning Kathakali. This classical dance drama is not just a performance; it’s a visual and auditory feast. The elaborate costumes, intricate makeup, and stylized movements bring to life stories of gods, heroes, and mythical beings. During Onam, Kathakali performances are a visual and auditory treat for the audience.

The dancers’ expressive movements, graceful gestures, and dramatic facial expressions convey intricate emotions and stories. What adds an extra layer of enchantment is the live music that accompanies these performances, often provided by the mizhavu, a traditional percussion instrument. The tales of King Mahabali, Lord Vishnu, and other mythological figures are narrated through this captivating blend of music and dance, leaving audiences in awe of the performers’ skill and artistry.

Folk Dances: A Tapestry of Tradition

In addition to Kathakali, Onam showcases a vibrant array of folk dances, each with its unique charm. The Kaikottikali, also known as the Thiruvathira dance, is a graceful group dance performed by women in traditional attire. It involves intricate footwork and hand movements accompanied by melodious songs. The dance not only celebrates the harvest but also the spirit of unity among women in Kerala.

Another captivating dance form is the Pulikali or Tiger Dance. In this lively and energetic dance, performers paint themselves as tigers and dance to the beat of drums. The Pulikali adds a touch of the wild to Onam’s festivities, and it’s a testament to the diversity of artistic expression during the festival.

Onam is more than just a harvest festival; it’s a celebration of culture, tradition, and the enduring spirit of Kerala. The music and dance of Onam are not mere performances; they are expressions of joy, devotion, and unity. They connect people to their roots, reminding them of their rich heritage and the values that define their culture.

So, as you partake in the sumptuous Onam sadya or admire the intricate pookalam, take a moment to appreciate the enchanting melodies of the Chenda, the soul-stirring Ragas, the dramatic artistry of Kathakali, and the infectious energy of folk dances.

These Onam melodies are not just music and dance; they are the heartbeats of a vibrant culture, echoing the joy and devotion that defines this beautiful festival. Onam is not just a celebration; it’s an experience of a lifetime, a symphony of joy and devotion that resonates deep within the soul of Kerala.

