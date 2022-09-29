Onam- Amazing rituals you must be aware of

Onam is a ten-day festival associated with the mythology of Mahabali, the humble and good king who vanquished the wicked ruler and now rules the three worlds. Mahabali conquered the evil king who had previously controlled the state.

Onam is a ten-day festival that is mainly observed in Kerala. In addition to celebrating the harvest, Onam is related to the mythology of Mahabali, the humble and good king who vanquished the wicked ruler and now rules the three worlds. Mahabali conquered the evil king who had previously controlled the state.

Onam is renowned for its ceremonies, traditions, and delicacies, some of which are included below:

Dance and Art rituals

Thiruvathirakali

The Thiruvathirakali dance is the centrepiece of Kerala’s Onam Festival. In this dance ritual, a group of 8–10 ladies join together and dance gracefully. Usually, the song is sung by the dancers themselves, not by a cassette, and in this dance form, people clap their hands. Even more so than the dance steps, expressions are the key component of this dance form. Practising this dance technique must be performed in unison, and practising it before is essential. Additionally, it is stated that this dance form is not just a simple dance form but also a ritual performed by married women in the desire of their husbands to have a long life, and unmarried women engage in this ritual to find a nice husband.

The Kaduvakali

It is famous for Puli Kali, also referred to as the Tiger Dance. Every performer in this dancing style is painted or coloured like a tiger. Additionally, they performed the traditional dance of adoration known as Theyyam. According to the stories, Onathar plays the role of Mahabali in this play. Cities in Kerala light up with spectacular light shows and fireworks displays for this auspicious dance occasion. Additionally, a big feast is held in the Thrikkakara Temple, where visitors are welcome. Over 2000 people attend the art performance and the Onam Sadya feast there.

Kathakali

A prominent location known as Valluvanad, which is associated with the development of Kathakali, conducts performances of the dance form throughout Onam. The dancers in this style primarily portray characters from many ancient cultures.

Onam Kali is a similar dancing style to Kathakali where everyone forms a circle around a tree or a pole and then sings and dances in unison to epics like the Ramayana and many others.

The most famous boat race in Onam - Vallam kali

The Vallam kali, often known as the snake boat race, is a well-known boat race associated with Onam, where the boat has between 60 and 128 paddlers. The Nehru Trophy Boat Race and the Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat Race are two further well-known boat races. People go great distances to witness this snake boat race and to support the paddlers. The Pampa River, which is comparable to the Ganges River in reverence, was the site of this canoe race. A snake boat race similar to the one in Kerala is held by the Malayali diaspora on Singapore’s Jurong Lake.

Onam Sadya

Every single KERALITE, whether they make it or not, must engage in it. It is one of the essential parts of ONAM. Onasadya, a traditional feast made up of cucumbers, ash ground, yams, and other foods, is more than just a meal; it is the essence of the season. On plantain leaves, this meal is served. Sharkaraveratt, Banana chips, Injipuli (Pulilnji), Pappadam, Mezhukkupuratti, Thoran, Kaulan, Olan, Avial, Sambar, and Dal with a little Ghee, Molosyam, Moru, Erisheri, Pulleseri, Kichadi, and Pachadi are among the nine courses in this feast. The popular dessert, Payasam, marks the end of the meal. It is a delicious meal composed of milk, sugar, and jaggery. Additionally, the Onam Feast is so significant that it has inspired the saying “Kaanam Vittum Onam Unnanam,” which indicates that one must partake in the Onam lunch even if it means selling their property to pay for the feast.

The beautiful Rangoli-Pookalam

It is also known as Athapookalam or Onampookalam, and it is a type of Rangoli produced from different tiny bits of flower petals that are then decorated and arranged into patterns. Onam’s first day, Athapoo marks the beginning of the Floral Rangoli process. Athapoo is typically a little rangoli, but as the festival of Onam progresses, the size of Pookalam increases as a group of women and girls add more flowers to it. The Pookalam creation competitions are held on this auspicious day of Onam throughout Kerala, and a group of young girls and women compete by creating a variety of exquisite Pookalam patterns. At the time of Onam, people place statues and figures of Mahabali and Vamana at their gate’s entry.