Glowing Green: Eco-Ganesha Steals the Spotlight this Ganesh Chaturthi!

September 15, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

Traditionally, people create idols of Lord Ganesha, known as Ganesha idols, to invoke his blessings during this auspicious time. However, over the years, there has been a growing concern about the environmental impact of these idols, which are often made from non-biodegradable materials like plaster of Paris (PoP) and chemical paints. In response to this concern, eco-conscious artisans and devotees have embraced the art of making eco-friendly Ganesha idols, taking a journey from clay to karma.

The Tradition of Ganesha Idols

Ganesha idols have a rich history in India, dating back centuries. Traditionally, these idols were crafted from natural materials such as clay, turmeric, or sandalwood paste. The process of making these idols was considered an art form, with skilled artisans dedicating their time and effort to create intricate and beautiful sculptures of Lord Ganesha. These idols were not only aesthetically pleasing but also eco-friendly, as they could easily return to the earth after immersion in water.

The Environmental Concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

The use of PoP and chemical paints in making Ganesha idols has raised significant environmental concerns. PoP idols do not dissolve in water and contain harmful chemicals that pollute water bodies. After the festive celebrations, when these idols are immersed in rivers and lakes, they contribute to water pollution, harming aquatic life and ecosystems. Additionally, the chemical paints used to decorate these idols contain toxic substances that further damage the environment.

Embracing Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Recognizing the ecological impact of PoP Ganesha idols, a movement towards eco-friendly alternatives gained momentum. Clay, also known as shaadu maati, emerged as the primary material for crafting Ganesha idols. Clay idols are not only biodegradable but also allow for creative expression and intricate detailing. Artisans have perfected the art of making clay Ganesha idols, preserving the tradition while promoting sustainability.

The Art of Making Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols

Creating eco-friendly Ganesha idols involves a meticulous process that combines artistic skill with environmental consciousness. Here’s an overview of the steps involved:

Sourcing Eco-Friendly Clay: Artisans begin by sourcing natural clay, which is free from impurities and additives. This clay forms the base material for the idol. Sculpting: Skilled artists shape the clay into the desired form of Lord Ganesha, paying close attention to every detail, from the posture of the deity to the intricate features of the face. Drying: Once the idol is sculpted, it is allowed to dry naturally in the sun. This process can take several days, ensuring that the idol becomes solid and sturdy. Painting with Natural Colors: Instead of toxic chemical paints, eco-friendly idols are adorned with natural colors derived from herbs, vegetables, and other organic sources. These colors not only look vibrant but also do not harm the environment. Final Touches: The idol is given its final touches, and if desired, embellished with traditional accessories like jewelry made from seeds, beads, or cloth.

Immersion with Karma

One of the most significant aspects of eco-friendly Ganesha idols is their immersion process. Unlike PoP idols that linger in water bodies for years, clay idols dissolve easily, leaving no traces behind. This return to the earth symbolizes the cyclical nature of life and reflects the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is about celebrating light and harmony while respecting the environment.

In an era where environmental concerns are paramount, the shift from PoP to clay Ganesha idols is a commendable step towards sustainability. The art of making eco-friendly Ganesha idols not only preserves our cultural heritage but also fosters a sense of responsibility towards the planet. As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, let us embrace this eco-conscious tradition as an embodiment of the festival’s true spirit – the triumph of light, goodness, and our duty towards Mother Earth. Through our actions, from clay to karma, we can ensure that our celebrations do not come at the cost of our environment but contribute to a brighter, greener future.”

About Get Festive Ready

Explore to elevate your festive experience with ‘Get Festive Ready,’ an exclusive campaign crafted to ensure you make the most of the festival season. Our aim is to empower you with valuable insights and ideas to make your festival preparations not only seamless but also unforgettable.

Brought to you by Digital Brand Solutions at The Hindu, this initiative offers a comprehensive guide spanning culinary delights, lifestyle inspiration, thoughtful gifting suggestions, and ways to enhance your festive ambiance. ‘Get Festive Ready’ has you covered.

For inquiries about partnerships and collaborations, please reach out to us at sakshi.thapa@thehindu.co.in or avichal.singh@thehindu.co.in.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.