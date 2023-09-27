Game On! 7 Crazy Board Games to Spice Up Your Indian Festive Season

September 27, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

1. Tambola (Bingo)

Tambola, also known as Housie or Bingo, is a classic Indian favourite. This game combines luck and strategy as players mark off numbers on their tickets to create winning combinations.

Tambola is perfect for all ages and can be played with large groups, making it an ideal choice for festive gatherings.

2. Ludo

Ludo is the game that transcends generations! This timeless board game has been bringing families together for decades. Roll the dice, move your tokens, and race to get all of them home. The joy of sending an opponent’s token back to the start is unmatched! Ludo is a fantastic way to bond with family during the festive season.

3. Teen Patti (Indian Poker)

For those who enjoy a touch of gambling, Teen Patti is the go-to game. A popular card game in India, Teen Patti requires skill, strategy, and a bit of bluffing. Gather around, play your cards right, and watch the festive vibes escalate as the stakes get higher.

4. Musical Chairs

A game that will get everyone on their feet and grooving to the music. Musical Chairs is a delightful and energetic game where participants dance around a circle of chairs and scramble to find a seat when the music stops. It’s a guaranteed laughter-inducing activity for festive get-togethers.

5. Pictionary

Let your artistic talents shine with Pictionary. This game involves drawing and guessing words or phrases within a time limit. It’s a great way to test your creativity and communication skills, all while having a blast with your loved ones.

6. Scrabble

For word enthusiasts and vocabulary buffs, Scrabble is the ultimate game. Form words on the game board, compete for high scores and challenge each other’s linguistic prowess. It’s a brainy and engaging choice for those quieter moments during the festive season.

7. Jenga

Stack ‘em up and try not to let them tumble! Jenga is a thrilling game of skill and precision. Players take turns removing wooden blocks from a tower and balancing them on top. The tension builds with each move, making it an exhilarating game for all ages.

Bringing It All Together

As you gather with your family and friends to celebrate the Indian festive season, don’t forget to include these crazy games in your plans. Whether you’re testing your luck with Tambola, strategizing in Teen Patti, or showing off your artistic side in Pictionary, these games are sure to create lasting memories and fill your festive season with laughter and excitement.

So, what are you waiting for? Dust off those board games, gather your loved ones and let the games begin. May your festive season be filled with fun, joy, and unforgettable moments! Happy gaming!

