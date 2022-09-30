Fun facts on Navratri and Dussehra you must know Fun facts on Navratri and Dussehra you must know

The joy and happiness of the festive season kickstart in September with the beginning of the auspicious nine-day-long festival of Navratri, which honours Goddess Durga and celebrates the manifestation of her nine forms.

The celebration also celebrates the triumph of the goddess Durga, who is praised for defeating the buffalo-headed demon Mahishasura

It is believed that Lord Ram defeated the wily and cunning demon Ravana on the tenth day of Navmi. Mahishasura’s destruction and Ravana’s defeat were symbols of how good conquered evil.

The ten-day celebrations are observed nationwide with a variety of fun activities. We have collated a list of major activities below.

1) RAMLILA

The whole of Ramayana, the epic that revolves around Lord Ram, is told in the play Ramlila. Numerous volunteers in Ramlila are assigned their characters and wearing costumes of the epic Ramayan characters, they reenact the entire story of how Lord Ram, along with Lord Laxman and Lord Hanumana with his entire Vanar Sena, defeated Ravana and got Goddess Sita back.

Many states in India host Ramlila during this time every year. Every year, a live Ramlila is held in Ayodha and broadcast on television. Delhi’s Luv Kush

Ramlila, which is organized at Red Fort by the Luv Kush Ramlila committee, is one of the most popular among others.

2) DANDIYA RAAS AND GARBA

Garba and Dandiya night are intrinsic to the festival of Navratri, therefore it wouldn’t be complete without both. People reenact the conflict between the goddess Durga and the demon, and in this demonstration, they playfully fight with Dandia.

Moreover, Garba is performed before Arti, generally to Bhajans, whereas Dandia is performed after Arti, commonly at night, with pure devotion, joy, and love as the core of the celebration.

To the beats of the tabla and dholak, the people joyfully dance while striking bamboo sticks with bright decorations. Since the dandiya depicts the goddess Durga’s sword, this dance style is known as the “Sword Dance.”

For the Dandia night, boys wear kurta pyjamas and girls wear Ghagra Cholis with odhnis. Not only do people get together to play dandiya and Garba for the warmth and sense of togetherness with their family and friends, but also out of devotion to the goddess and a sense of gratitude for the blessings of their life.

3) DURGA POOJA PANDAL

Every year, on the auspicious day of Durga puja, Durga Pandals with various themes are set up throughout every state. Numerous NGOs, organisations, and the Durga Pandal committee help establish several Durga Pandals even in Delhi.