Festive Season: Don’t feel like going out? Stay in and play these popular games

It’s only a few days left before we begin to celebrate this year’s Navaratri followed by Dhanteras and Diwali. This year, Navaratri begins on September 26 and ends on October 5. This is the same time around, Durga Puja is celebrated. The triumph of good over evil is a universal truth that this time of year serves to remind us of. And we celebrate the victory of the goddess over the demon with a lot of pomp and fervour.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the festive days would be packed with fun and laughter, some people would surely have different ways to enjoy themselves. Simply staying back home and playing board games with friends and family is fun for many.

Here we create for you a list of popular board games that you can play and have a whale of a time this festive season.

1 . Ludo : Ludo is one of the most popular indoor games in India, and with the advent of technology, nowadays people also get to play the game online. This Indian-origin game is played on a square board in a clockwise direction, where you when it comes to your turn, have to roll the die, which will determine your fate throughout the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The more sixes you have, the faster your pawns move ahead to beat the other three players. Not to mention, you have got to strategically place your pawns throughout the game and take down your opponents and send them back to their respective pockets (circle/square-shaped place where pieces stay on until they are brought into play), and march ahead towards “home”- the final destination of all your tokens. This game is played between four players, with each representing a colour ( blue or red or yellow or green).

2. Scrabble : This is yet another fun, family game. Again, Scrabble can be played online too, like most other games these days. Playing this word game is a great way to test your vocabulary as you place your letter tiles within a grid, making sure there is only one letter tile per grid space. Each letter comes with a value in this game typically played between two to four players. The one with the maximum number of points wins.

3. Carrom : This Indian-origin indoor game is somewhat similar to Pool, Billiards and Snooker in various aspects. The end goal of the game is to pocket one’s all carrom men and the queen with the striker for one to be declared the winner. A carrom set consists of 19 pieces, excluding the striker, and the game is typically played between two or can also involve four people, with two players representing one team each. It’s a simple game that needs a lot of patience, strategy and on-point striking skills.

4. Monopoly : If you are looking to test your trading skills, albeit on a lighter note, this is the perfect game for you. This real-estate game typically played between two to eight players, lets you buy, sell and develop properties across various Indian cities spread over the playing board. The goal is to push opponents into bankruptcy, resulting in their elimination from the game. You will find the Indian version of the game on Amazon.in.

5. The game of life : This is a slightly economy and slightly moral-themed game which puts to the test one’s “life-altering” decision-making skills. Typically involving up to six players, and in some versions, even ten players, this US-origin game provides one with various opportunities to shape one’s own course of life by acquiring wealth as part of life. One’s life journey proves to be a challenging one as one goes through several life events, starting from college, jobs, marriages, building a family and then one’s retirement. One major aspect of this classic game, originally known as “Checkered Game of Life”, is acquiring wealth as money is a necessity to get ahead in life. Playing this game is also a great way to learn personal finance management at a very elementary level.