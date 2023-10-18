Dussehra Fashion: Stylish Outfits and Accessories for the Festive Season

October 18, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

In this article, we will showcase a range of clothing and accessories, along with style tips and outfit ideas, to help you look your best during this festive season.

1. Ethnic Elegance

Dussehra is the perfect occasion to adorn traditional Indian attire. For women, the timeless beauty of sarees or the grace of Anarkali suits never fails to impress. Opt for bright and festive colors like red, orange, and gold, and enhance your look with intricate embroidery and mirror work. Accessorize with statement jewelry, such as jhumkas, bangles, and a bindi, to complete the traditional look. Men can choose from kurta-pajamas or sherwanis in regal shades like deep blue, maroon, or earthy tones.

2. Fusion Fashion

For those who prefer a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles, Indo-Western outfits are a fantastic choice. An Indo-Western dress can combine elements like a flared long skirt with a trendy crop top, offering a unique blend of the old and the new. These outfits are comfortable and versatile, making them perfect for Dussehra celebrations that often involve various activities and rituals.

3. Exclusive Accessories

Accessories play a crucial role in completing any festive ensemble. Add a touch of elegance to your outfit with accessories like ornate clutch purses, intricate potli bags, and stunning embroidered stoles. For men, don’t forget to accessorize with a striking turban, or a stylish brooch. A well-chosen accessory can make a world of difference, instantly elevating your festive look.

4. Vibrant Footwear

To complement your Dussehra outfit, pay attention to your choice of footwear. Women can opt for intricately designed juttis or embellished mojaris to add a touch of tradition to their look. Men can choose from ethnic footwear like Kolhapuri chappals or embroidered shoes. These not only enhance your style but also ensure comfort as you go about your festivities.

5. Mix and Match

One of the most exciting aspects of Dussehra fashion is the opportunity to experiment with your look. Mix and match different elements from your wardrobe to create a unique outfit that reflects your personal style. Consider combining a traditional silk kurta with contemporary denim jeans for a modern yet culturally rich appearance.

6. Sustainable Fashion

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly fashion. Dussehra is an ideal occasion to embrace this trend. Look for outfits made from organic materials or support local artisans who create handmade, eco-friendly clothing and accessories. This not only allows you to celebrate in style but also contributes to a greener and more responsible fashion industry.

7. Celebrating Diversity

Dussehra is celebrated in various regions of India with different customs and traditions. This diversity is beautifully reflected in the clothing styles and patterns unique to each region. Take this opportunity to celebrate this diversity by incorporating elements of different regional fashion into your outfit. Whether it’s the vibrant Bandhani prints of Rajasthan, the graceful Kanjivaram sarees from South India, or the exquisite Phulkari embroidery from Punjab, every region offers its own distinct charm.

Dussehra is a time for joy, reflection, and unity. It’s also a time for fashion enthusiasts to showcase their style and creativity while honoring the rich cultural heritage of India. By choosing the right outfit and accessories, you can make a striking statement during this festive season. Remember, Dussehra fashion is not just about looking good; it’s also about embracing the spirit of this beautiful festival and connecting with your roots. So, go ahead, deck yourself in the finest traditional attire, and celebrate Dussehra in style and grandeur. Happy Dussehra!

About Get Festive Ready

Explore to elevate your festive experience with ‘Get Festive Ready,’ an exclusive campaign crafted to ensure you make the most of the festival season. Our aim is to empower you with valuable insights and ideas to make your festival preparations not only seamless but also unforgettable.

Brought to you by Digital Brand Solutions at The Hindu, this initiative offers a comprehensive guide spanning culinary delights, lifestyle inspiration, thoughtful gifting suggestions, and ways to enhance your festive ambiance. ‘Get Festive Ready’ has you covered.

For inquiries about partnerships and collaborations, please reach out to us at sakshi.thapa@thehindu.co.in or avichal.singh@thehindu.co.in.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

