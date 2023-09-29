Diwali Delights: Family-Friendly Movies & Series for a Festive Holiday

September 29, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

1. Coco (2017)

Dive into the colorful world of ‘Coco,’ a heartwarming animated tale from Disney-Pixar. This movie beautifully explores themes of family, tradition, and remembrance, making it an ideal choice for Diwali. Plus, the stunning visuals and catchy music will leave you humming for days!

2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (2008-present)

If you’re looking for a series that’s light-hearted and embodies the spirit of family, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is your go-to. Set in the Gokuldham Society, this beloved sitcom showcases the quirks and camaraderie of its diverse residents.

3. Harry Potter Series (2001-2011)*

What’s Diwali without a touch of magic? Enter the enchanting world of Hogwarts with the ‘Harry Potter’ series. These films are not just about wizards and spells; they’re about friendship, bravery, and the triumph of good over evil—a perfect fit for Diwali’s essence.

4. Chhota Bheem (2008-present)

For the little ones in the family, ‘Chhota Bheem’ is an animated series that combines fun adventures with valuable life lessons. It’s an excellent way to keep the kids engaged while teaching them about friendship, courage, and teamwork.

5. The Mandalorian (2019-2022)

If your family enjoys a touch of sci-fi and adventure, ‘The Mandalorian’ offers a thrilling escape to a galaxy far, far away. This Star Wars spin-off series is a captivating journey filled with intriguing characters and epic battles.

6. Soul (2020)

Ending our list on a philosophical note, ‘Soul’ is an animated masterpiece from Pixar that explores the meaning of life and passion. It’s a deep and introspective choice for families who want to ponder the bigger questions during Diwali.

7. Kung Fu Panda” Series (2008-2016)

Join Po, the lovable panda, on his journey to become a Kung Fu master. This animated series is not only packed with action and humor but also imparts valuable life lessons about determination, friendship, and self-discovery. Plus, who can resist Po’s infectious enthusiasm?

As you gear up to celebrate Diwali with these fantastic movies and series, remember that it’s not just about the entertainment; it’s about cherishing moments with your loved ones and creating lasting memories. So, let the light of the festival shine brightly in your hearts and homes. Happy Diwali!

