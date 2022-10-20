Creators assemble

On the MetaCreator Day at Hyderabad, content creators come together to learn, exchange ideas and discuss collaborations

When Rashmika Mandana and Niharika NM took the stage at the first MetaCreator Day in Hyderabad, the hall reverberated with cheers, claps and whistles from around 300 content creators present. Later, the creators— some dressed in their signature attires to keep their social media identities intact — met their fans who expressed happiness at getting to meet that one popular virtual friend. Creator Day is Meta’s annual flagship event that celebrates content creators and provides an opportunity for them to create, collaborate and learn from each other.

On the occasion, Meta launched a unique program that facilitates content creators get their own Augmented Reality (AR) effects, which will help them with engagement and growth on their Instagram accounts.

Meta also announced another project for creators across India. Following a successful pilot project last year, select creators will work with Meta Spark creators who use the Meta Spark platform to publish, manage and track the performance of their AR effects. Available on the Instagram accounts of selected creators, it can be used to create content and engage with their community. The select creators are drawn from across India, including Hyderabad. Over the past few days, 15 effects have gone live already and many more will go live by end-December.

Explaining the recently-introduced features of Meta platforms for creators, Manish Chopra, Director and head of partnerships for Facebook India (Meta) says, “Creators are shaping our culture. A lot of our products are designed keeping them in mind. ‘Reels’ is a great example. One may be a creator or an influencer, but on Reels, they are on the journey to becoming a global icon.” He added, “The new AR program will help them foray into creating more immersive experiences.”

Mentioning the need for a Creator Day, Manish says that creators learn from each other and Meta learns from them. “When we see creators using our features to create content, it gives us ideas to build newer features. We conduct training sessions for creators, by creators. The OGs (original) have a point to share. Our Born on Instagram is to educate creators. When we launched the program, 2.2 lakhs creators enrolled in it. The certification course is free, online and is available in seven languages. Trainees go through multiple training modules.”

Mentioning safety features Manish mentioned about tools like parental supervision, family centre, a new place for parents and guardians to access supervision tools and resources from leading experts. This is available across multiple Indian languages. “Take a Break’ will alert users scrolling on Instagram to periodically take breaks from the platform. Hidden Words feature allows you to filter abusive DM requests that are likely to be “spammy or low-quality,” added Manish

For the event in Hyderabad, creators Niharika NM (@niharika_nm), Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula (@shannu_7), Alekhya Harika (@alekhyaharika_),Geetha Madhuri (@singergeethamadhur i ), Pranavi Manukonda (@pranavi_manukonda) and Munnabhai Gaming (@munnabhai_gaming) were ambassadors. There were three session: you went viral now what, collabs really are fab, land that brand and make it reel

Creator teams like @myVillageshow who shot to fame with the viral Kiki challenge and the famous Gangavva said the gathering was a good experience and a platform to meet people. They attended the event as they wanted to experience it, especially as it was held for the first time in Hyderabad. Other creators from Hyderabad like Shagun Segun (@eattripclick), Ahmed Ashfaq (@Dr.foodie) and Rohini Deepthi Natti (@Rohinis.kitki) said it was a lot of learning from the discussions.

Rohini was probably the only one who didn’t know about Niharika’s popularity. “But when she started speaking, I was zapped. There was so much to remind ourselves on our work from what she spoke,” says Rohini. . Niharika spoke on collaborations by creators.

Shagun Segun said the idea of a common platform to meet in itself was a great idea. He says “I met so many other creators with whom I chat regularly, t was also a good platform to engage with them.”

At another session brands spoke about what they expect from creators and the creator community through collaborations. Those still new to collabs engagement appreciated the insight