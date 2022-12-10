Colour me mine: What Namma Pride costumes meant to participants

December 10, 2022 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

A celebration of one’s sexuality and gender identity, Namma Pride, has taken the slogan Nanna Deha, Nanna Hakku (my body, my rights) this year. Freedom Park was awash with rainbow colours as members of the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters turned up in style to make their point for inclusivity.

Apart from various Indian brands and small, unrecognized social network businesses that took into account the community’s penchant for the flamboyant, quite a few ‘Outfits Of The Day’ (OOTD) were put together by the participants themselves. However — whether store-bought or homemade — these OOTDs had a few points to make.

Glitter and glow

Among the many foreigners participating in the Pride was Victor (extreme right), originally from Mexico, but currently based out of Bengaluru. Donned in a glittery blue dress with blue boots and an umbrella to match, Victor said his inspiration was himself. “The idea comes from being myself and I like to show my true colours. To me, glitter is a symbol of celebration and the Pride is a celebration for the LGBTQI+ community.” The detailing on his face, also with glitter, was his way of showing he had overcome being bullied for being himself.

Veiled wish

At the pride, Sameera stood out for the face purdah they had paired with his regular clothes. Sameera, who identifies as male, expressed how they wished such events were more regular, so they did not have to stay hidden from society for long. Coming from a conservative background, being a member of the LGBTQ+ community is wrought with difficulty, says Sameera who travelled from Chittoor, a small town in Andhra Pradesh, to attend the march.

Feathered friends

“Today is Pride, today we are allowed to fly,” said Jaanu, who hails from Raichur in Karnataka, adding, “My rainbow-coloured skirt signifies all the people from the LGBTQ+ community. “We want to enjoy life and dance just as the peacock does when it unfurls its feathers.”

Jaanu added how the Pride March fostered a feeling of belonging and solidarity. “There is a sense of equality and everyone is viewed through the same lens,” she said.

Drape shape

“What is the difference between 4.5 metres of fabric and 5.5 metres?” asks Dhruv, who broke stereotypes by draping a sari on the occasion. A sari enthusiast, Dhruv chose a piece from Suta’s ‘Pride Without Prejudice’, collection. While the sari has been exclusive to women for centuries, Dhruv was a head turner that day for his choice of makeup and clothing. “I believe the sari is for everyone; we should start wearing what we are comfortable in, and not just see the sari the way Bollywood portrays it,” Dhruv added.

Pride SuperHuman

“Neither Super Man nor Super woman. I am the Pride Superhuman,” said Sagar, who hails from Kerala, but is currently residing in the city. Elaborating on his outfit idea, he says, “The stereotypes of male and female superheroes are deeply rooted in society. By combining both masculine and feminine identities, the attire took on a super human shade.” While the white outfit denotes angelic qualities, the cape signifies a superhero, he says.

Taking wing

For Sreeja Ghosh from Kolkata, the Pride was a chance to express her true self — something she cannot enjoy in her hometown. “To me, wings signify freedom and I’ve always wanted wings of my own. At these events, I feel accepted and loved, so I put these concepts together.”