Chhath Puja: Four days of devotion and festivity 

Followed by festival of light, Diwali, a four-day festival Chhath Puja is celebrated, which is said to have originated when Lord Ram and Goddess Sita observed a fast following their 14-year vanvas.

Lord Surya and his wife, Chhati Maiya, also known as Lord Usha, are worshipped at the Chhath Puja. Chhati Maiya is credited with the blessing of a child, prosperity, and good health. Another widespread belief is that people who engage in Chhath Puja rites and fast are blessed with the aforementioned blessings.

Chhath puja is mostly practised in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Puja is distinctive in nature that worshippers execute the ceremony at both sunrise and dusk. The Chhath fast can be observed by both men and women.

Married ladies wear long orange sindoors over their heads because it is believed that longer the sindoor, the longer the husband’s life. Devotees commemorate the four days of Chhath Puja with the greatest cleanliness and hygiene.

Chhath Puja is celebrated over four days, which are as follows:

1) The first day of the Chhath festival is - Nahaye Khaye

The person performing the puja and their entire family are not allowed to eat anything on the first day of Chhath until after they take a bath and put on clean, new clothes.

Bhog and Prasad for the first-day Chhath:

Gheeye/Lauki ki sabzi is the most important food item for the first day of Chhath puja. Kaddoo Chawal and Chana Dal

2) Kharna - The second day of the Chhath

On the second day of Chhath, worshippers make kheer for the Prashad using sathi rice and gur. There can be no fried foods made in addition to the kheer.

That Prashad is offered as the bhog to the sun and the goddess Chhati Maiya following the evening puja. As well as being given to family members and neighbours, the prasad is also dispersed.

After devouring the prasad, the devotees begin their difficult three-day fast, also known as the Nirjal Fast, during which they are forbidden from drinking even a drop of water.

3) Sandhya Arghya / Pehli Arghaya - The third day of the Chhath puja

Thekua, the main prasad of Chhath puja, is prepared on the third day of the Chhath by the people keeping fast, during which time worshippers continue to fast without even a sip of water.

The Surya Arghaya, also known as Pehli Arghaya or Surya Arghaya, is offered to Lord Surya in local water ghats by devotees at the sunset along with their families.

Importantly, it is ensured that the prasad never gets exposed to the salt

Ingredients needed for Thekua:

Flour Jaggery Ghee

On the third day of Chhath, five different varieties of fruits must be offered in addition to Thekua.

4) Paran Din - The fourth and the final day of Chhath

The fourth and final day of Chhath is Paran Din when worshippers complete their fast by giving Dusri Argya or Usha Argya to Lord Surya at the rising sun while putting their feet in a body of water.

Devotees conclude their fasts and give their family and neighbours thekua and other bhog prasad.