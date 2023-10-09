Celebrate Your Indian Festive Season with These 7 Unconventional Board Games

October 09, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

1. Tambola (Bingo)

Tambola, also known as Housie or Bingo, is an evergreen Indian favorite. This game seamlessly blends luck and strategy as players mark off numbers on their tickets to form winning combinations. It’s suitable for all ages and can accommodate large groups, making it a perfect choice for lively festive gatherings.

2. Ludo

Ludo is the game that defies generational gaps! This timeless board game has been uniting families for generations. Roll the dice, move your tokens, and race to get them all safely home. The sheer joy of sending your opponent’s token back to the starting point is incomparable! Ludo is an excellent way to bond with your family during the festive season.

3. Teen Patti (Indian Poker)

For those seeking a touch of thrill, Teen Patti is the game of choice. A popular card game in India, Teen Patti demands skill, strategy, and a hint of bluffing. Gather around, play your cards wisely, and witness the festive energy surge as the stakes rise.

4. Musical Chairs

A game that will get everyone on their feet and grooving to the rhythm. Musical Chairs is a lively and dynamic game where participants dance around a circle of chairs, desperately seeking a seat when the music stops. It guarantees laughter and high spirits at festive get-togethers.

5. Pictionary

Unleash your artistic talents with Pictionary. This game involves drawing and guessing words or phrases within a time limit. It’s a fantastic way to test your creativity and communication skills while having a blast with your loved ones.

6. Scrabble

Scrabble is the ultimate game for word enthusiasts and vocabulary aficionados. Form words on the game board, compete for high scores, and challenge each other’s linguistic prowess. It’s a cerebral and engaging choice for those quieter moments during the festive season.

7. Jenga

Stack ‘em up and try not to let them topple! Jenga is an exhilarating game of skill and precision. Players take turns removing wooden blocks from a tower and carefully balancing them on top. The tension mounts with each move, making it an adrenaline-pumping game suitable for all ages.

As you gather with family and friends to celebrate the Indian festive season, don’t forget to include these thrilling games in your plans. Whether you’re testing your luck with Tambola, strategizing in Teen Patti, or showcasing your artistic side in Pictionary, these games are certain to create enduring memories and fill your festive season with laughter and excitement.

So, what’s the delay? Dust off those board games, summon your loved ones, and let the games commence. May your festive season be brimming with merriment, joy, and unforgettable moments! Happy gaming!

