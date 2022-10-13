The festival of prosperity and wealth is called Dhanatrayodashi, also known as Dhanteras. The start of the five-day Diwali festival is marked by this day. On this day, people worship the goddess Laxmi who during Samundra Manthan emerged from the milky ocean.

The narrative from mythology pertaining to Dhanteras

Hima, a former monarch, was a king with principles who sought to uphold justice and foster love among his people. After some time, the king’s son was born, and it was a joyous occasion for the king—until an astrologer foretold the prince’s demise, saying that on his 16th birthday, a snake would bite him and take his life.

When the king learned about the astrologer’s prediction, he was in excruciating pain. Then he began looking for solutions to save his son. The king was advised by one of the greatest astrologers to marry his son to a girl with the largest fortune because her fortune could save his life.

The king wed his son with the girl, but as time went on and his son approached his sixteenth year, the father began to feel extremely inadequate. The prince’s wife, however, was wise and cunning, and she devised a plan to save her husband. She gathered all of her treasures and piled them in front of the front door to block the entrance for the snake, and she asked the prince to spend the entire night awake alongside her. She was singing melancholy tunes as well.

Lord Yam, the god of death, however, arrived to claim the boy’s life in his final hours. The snake stopped as he was making his way towards the front gate because he was unable to enter the boy’s house because the ornaments were so bright that he could not see anything, and the melodic melodies that her wife was singing caused the snake to stop as he was listening to them. As Lord Yam had to forsake the purpose of his death, the kid was able to avoid death with the aid of his witty wife. In this way, a clever girl saved his husband’s life.

Significance of Dhanteras

The festival of Dhanteras precedes the five-day holiday of Diwali. The key aim of the Dhanteras celebration is to make the house prosperous, healthy, and wealthy as well as to make the husband long-lived.

It is also believed that during Dhanteras, during the Samudra Manthan, Goddess Laxmi emerges from the milky ocean with the treasures of gods and devils. On this day, people worship Lord Kuber, who is known as the “King of Yaksha” and the “Treasurer of the Gods,” or the “Indian Santa Claus.”

On Dhanteras, users generally purchase new items because they believe that doing so will bring prosperity and good fortune to their homes.

Here are some lists of things people buy in Dhanteras:

Laxmi and Ganesh Idols

Buying new property shares, Gold investments, Jewellery and new bank accounts.

Gold, Silver and Bronze utensils.

Home appliances and Electronics

Gomtri Chakra