Why should you add a personal touch to your handmade gifts? 

October 20, 2022 16:15 IST

The time to get ready for the celebrations is now, as the festival season is just around the corner. We show our love to our family and friends by giving them gifts, making them more special by adding a tiny bit of love and personal touch to their gifts.

Below are five easy ideas for both handmade and personal DIY Diwali gifts for your loved ones!

Below are five easy ideas for both handmade and personal DIY Diwali gifts for your loved ones!

1. DIY candles: Candles are a gift suitable for any occasion especially Diwali the festival of lights. All you would need is some candle wax scrapes and a jar to cook up a DIY candle. It’s a fun and inexpensive experience to make and gift candles to your family and friends. 

2. DIY wall decors: Try creating some DIY wall decor crafts out of various items you have laying around your home, such as paper boxes, bottles, cards, jars, glass bottles, wood, and books if you want something more distinctive. You may make lovely wall decorations for your friends’ homes out of torn or shredded coloured papers, old magazines, or even torn posters.

3. DIY sweet jars: Homemade brownie jar is one of the easiest kitchen tasks you might get up to. All you have to do is find an old jar and fill it up with some brownies and juicy chocolates and layer it up for a sweet tooth!

4. Photo collages: All you need is chart paper, glue and a whole lot of pictures with your loved ones. Make a collage and try to add a message below every one of them making it more special and memorable.

5. DIY wine bottle lights: Find an old wine bottle- clean it out fully, and remove any and all labels. Now go back to your old Diwali LED string lights and stuff them into the bottle carefully. This gift gives such an aesthetic vibe to anyone you’d wish to gift!

