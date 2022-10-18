Gifts you can buy to bring prosperity on Dhanteras

Dhanteras is the first day of the thirteen lunar festivals, and it marks the beginning of Diwali. Both of these festivals are celebrated as one of the most auspicious days of the year to make big purchases or begin something new. With major Diwali sales and offers around us, here is a handy guide for you to buy this Dhanteras, to make your festivals brighter.

1. Gold and other investments

On this day, purchasing gold and other valuables such as silver and bronze is regarded particularly auspicious. It is considered to bring good luck and is an important part of Indian ritual. While purchasing gold is considered a prudent investment, many rather prefer to open new bank accounts, purchase stocks, real estate, and start new businesses.

2. Utensils:

Purchasing utensils on Dhanteras is considered exceedingly fortunate. On this day, it is usual to buy brass cookware and place it in the east direction of your home. It is also said to be a more affordable version of the gold, silver, and bronze luck

3. Electronics and Home appliances:

On Dhanteras, buying a new phone, laptop, or other electronic equipment is considered auspicious. The same is valid for home appliances such as televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and other gadgets.

4. Gomti Chakra:

Gomti Chakra is a rare kind of sea snail found mostly in the Gomti River. The Gomti Chakra is significantly vital to Hindus. It is believed to safeguard children as well as provide wealth, health, and success.

5. Lakshmi and Ganesh idols

Goddess Lakshmi is the gateway to both health and money, while Ganesha statues bring calm. Purchasing new idols, particularly ones made of metal or clay, is seen to be extremely helpful.