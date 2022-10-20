Your festival will be a delightful occasion with these 5 Dhanteras delicacies

October 20, 2022 16:17 IST

Dhanatrayodashi, commonly known as Dhanteras, is the festival of wealth and prosperity. This day marks the start of the five-day Diwali festival. On this day, devotees worship the goddess Laxmi, who emerged from the milky ocean during Samundra Manthan.

People worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Laxmi on Dhanteras.

Beyond being a celebration of wealth and success, it is also believed to be a festival of exquisite dishes since people buy and even cook a variety of traditional delicacies.

Some of the famous delicacies are as follows:

1)    Kheer - Kheer is a popular sweet dish in North India. Kheer is a porridge-like food prepared with rice, sugar, and milk that can be flavoured with dried fruits and saffron. During the festive season, kheer is commonly offered as prasad.  

2)   Bedmi Puri and Aloo Ki Sabzi- A hearty combination of Bedmi Poori and Aloo Curry never fails to delight one’s soul. Its traditional authenticity is the key attraction of the festive season’s main course.  

3)   Chole Bhature -  Chole Bathure is one of the most popular dishes across the country. Chole is a spicy, zesty chickpea dish, while bhatura is a light, fluffy, fried fermented bread. It’s not just Punjabi food; during the festive season, it’s generally prepared in every Indian house.

4)   Pakore -    The simplest yet most delicious pakora are typically prepared during the festival season. It tastes well when everyone gathers to enjoy pakoras with tea together. 

Pakoras like bread pakoras, pyaaz pakoras, gobi pakoras, paneer pakoras, and many more stuffed pakoras are part of Indian delicacy for quite long.

5)   Biryani -Biryani is the most well-known dish in northern India. During the festival season, most people eat biryani with mint chutney and curd. Biryani is made with spices, fried onions, and long-grain rice. Briyani is considered a great delicacy for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app