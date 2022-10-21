Try these 7 tempting bhog options on Diwali

The biggest Hindu festival of lights is here, and people are already preparing to celebrate it with much pomp and grandeur.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this day, after destroying Ravana and acquiescing to the 14-year Vanvas reign, Lord Ram came back to Ayodhya. On this day, the entire city of Ayodhya was illuminated to welcome Lord Ram. Additionally, Ganesh and Laxmi, the goddesses of riches, prosperity, and health are worshipped on Diwali.

In addition to being a festival of lights, it is also believed to be the festival of sweets and delicacies because people frequently purchase and even prepare sweets and Prasad during Pooja.

However Kheel and Batasha are the most well-known Diwali Prashads, we have also listed a selection of exotic prasad options for you below.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. PANCHAMRIT

It is also known as the holy drink for the god. During Pooja, it is offered to the gods and deities.

5 Ingredients of Panchamrit:

Honey

Curd

Ghee

Sugar

Milk

2. GUR- HALWA

The most well-known Prashad during Diwali is Gur Atta Halwa because it is believed that it is dedicated to Goddess Laxmi.

Atte Ka Halwa is primarily famous in the Northern part of India.

4 Ingredients of Gur - Halwa:

Ghee Jaggery Moong Dal Cashew

3. MOTICHOOR LADOO

Motichoor Ladoo is dedicated to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi during the auspicious days of Dhanteras and Diwali

Furthermore, it is believed that Lord Ganesh’s favourite delicacy is the Motichoor Ladoo.

9 Ingredients of Motichoor Ladoo:

Chickpea Flour (Besan) Ghee Sugar Water / Rosewater Food Colour (Yellow/ Orange) Lemon Juice Cardamom Powder Dry Nuts Saffron Strands

4. MALPUA

On Diwali and Dhanteras, Malpua is one of the easiest yet the most delicious sweet Prashad to eat. It can be taken from the market and also can be cooked at home.

Malpua is also known as traditional North Indian Pancakes.

7 Ingredients of Malpua:

Fennel seeds ( Saunf) Khoya Milk Semolina Yoghurt Coconut Fruits

5. KADA- PRASAD

Atte Ka Halwa generally referred to as Kada Prasad, is a sacred sweet that is simple to prepare at home.

It is also gets distributed in every Gurudwara as it is believed to be the most Sacred Prasad in Sikhs.

4 Ingredients of Kada Prasad

Sugar Ghee Water Wheat Flour

6. BESAN PRASAD

Besan Prasad is a peculiar Prasad, but it is also one of the most pleasant and divinely sweet.

Furthermore, it provides effective treatments for ailments like cough and cold.

4 Ingredients of Besan Prasad

Almonds Cardamom Powder ( Elaichi) Gram Flour Ghee

7. Gur - Methi

Gur- Methi is presented to the goddess Laxmiji during the festive season since it is said to be fortunate during the Laxmi puja.

Furthermore, various sweets can be produced, including ladoos made of Gur and Methi or barfis made of crushed coriander seeds and jaggery.

9 Ingredients of Gur- Methi

Almonds Powdered Gum Cardamom powder (Elaichi) Saffron Strands Ghee Sugar Milk Fenugreek seeds (Methi) Whole wheat Flour