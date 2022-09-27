SIMPLE SWEETS THAT WILL ONLY TAKE 10 MINUTES TO COOK!

Food, like other ethnic festivities, is an important element of the Diwali experience. Food is also an important component of Indian culture; we tend to bring the family recipes to life and catch up on all that has transpired between visits to our festivals. With our busy schedules, we must not forget our roots in our favourite sweets, the best part of the festival. So here are simple sweets that will only take a fraction of your time to cook!

1. Laddu: Rava Laddu and coconut laddu are both popular sweets in South India, appearing during festivals, weddings and pujas. Rava/coconut laddu is an all-natural, high-quality, and truly delicious dessert that can be made and enjoyed at any time and is a delight that saves a great deal of time without sacrificing flavour.

2. Gulab Jamuns: Gulab jamuns are soft, mouth-watering balls that go best with some ice cream, which you may easily prepare with ready-made mixtures at your local grocery store. They are simple and tasty sweets that you should try!

3. Payasam/ Kheer: Semiya payasam, seviyan kheer, and vermicelli kheer are all variations of the same delectable, creamy dessert. The payasam recipe is the simplest of all milk-based desserts and can be created in minutes using basic household ingredients, the best Diwali sweet addition.

4. Shrikhand: One of the most loved south-Indian sweets, literally makes your mouth water. Shrikhand is a very nutritious dessert and can be made in 5 steps using only Yoghurt, saffron threads, green cardamom and threads. This might be a great addition to your Diwali sweets list.

5. Kaju katli: Kaju katli is a popular North Indian sweet prepared with cashew nuts, sugar, and cardamom powder. This rich, beautiful, and delicious sweet has a mouth-melting feel and would be ideal for Diwali!