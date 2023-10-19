Embark on a Journey of delicacy: Irresistible Dussehra Delights Await!

October 19, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

So here are simple yet amazing recipes for this Dussehra!

AlooPuri

AlooPuri, a quintessential North Indian delicacy, fuses the crispy, deep-fried puris (unleavened bread) with a seasoned Aloocurry. To craft this delectable offering, gather the following components:

Ingredients for AlooPuri:

2 cups of whole wheat flour

Water for kneading

Oil for deep frying

For the AlooCurry:

4 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and diced

1 finely chopped onion

2 finely chopped tomatoes

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of red chilli powder

1 teaspoon of garam masala

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Guidance for AlooPuri:

Begin by kneading the whole wheat flour into a firm dough using water within a bowl.

Divide the dough into petite portions and shape them into balls. Roll each ball into a thin circle, thereby creating the puris.

Heat oil in a deep pan, and deep fry the puris until they puff up and assume a golden-brown hue.

In a separate pan, warm some oil and introduce the cumin seeds. Once they sizzle, add the chopped onions and sauté them until they turn a rich golden hue.

Mix the chopped tomatoes, turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt altogether . Cook until the tomatoes soften and the oil segregates.

Add the boiled potatoes and garam masala, blending thoroughly and allowing it to simmer for a brief period.

Complete your dish with a garnish of fresh coriander leaves, and serve alongside piping hot puris.

Kutuk

Kutuk, a fasting favorite during Navratri, emerges as a gluten-free creation composed of buckwheat flour. Gather the following components and navigate through the following steps:

Ingredients for Kutuk:

1 cup of buckwheat flour (kutuk)

1/2 cup of boiled and mashed potatoes

1 finely chopped green chili

1/2 teaspoon of sendha namak (rock salt)

1/4 cup of water

2 tablespoons of ghee (clarified butter)

Guidance for Kutuk:

Commence by uniting buckwheat flour, mashed potatoes, green chili, and rock salt within a mixing bowl.

Gradually add water, kneading the amalgamation into a smooth dough.

Divide the dough into petite portions and mold them into spherical shapes.

Flatten each sphere to craft thin discs.

Heat ghee within a pan and cook the kutuk discs on both sides until they develop a golden-brown hue and exhibit a delightful crispiness.

Serve this delectable creation while hot, alongside plain yogurt or a delectable aloo curry.

Semolina Dessert (Suji Ka Halwa)

Suji Ka Halwa, an uncomplicated yet immensely gratifying dessert, emerges from the combination of semolina (suji) and ghee. Here’s your ingredients to crafting this delightful dish:

Ingredients for Suji Ka Halwa:

1 cup of semolina (suji)

1/2 cup of ghee

1 cup of sugar

2 cups of water

A pinch of cardamom powder

Chopped nuts for garnish

Guidance for Suji Ka Halwa:

Start the process by heating ghee within a pan and introducing semolina. Roast it over low heat until it adopts a golden-brown hue and exudes a delightful aroma.

In a separate vessel, bring water to a boil and infuse it with sugar and cardamom powder, stirring until the sugar dissolves.

Gradually introduce the sugar syrup to the roasted semolina, stirring continuously to thwart any formation of lumps.

Cook until the mixture thickens and comfortably leaves the sides of the pan.

Finalize your dish with an elegant garnish of chopped nuts, and serve while still warm.

Black Chickpea (Kale Chane)

Black Chickpea, or “Kale Chane,” constitutes a protein-rich masterpiece ideally suited for festive occasions. Below, is the process for its creation:

Ingredients for Kale Chane:

1 cup of black chickpeas, soaked overnight

1 finely chopped onion

1 finely chopped tomato

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon of red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Guidance for Kale Chane:

Begin by cooking the soaked black chickpeas in ample water, seasoned with salt, until they become tender and succulent.

In a separate pan, heat some oil, introducing cumin seeds. When they sizzle, add the chopped onions, sautéing them until they assume a luscious golden hue.

Add the chopped tomatoes, cooking until they soften.

Incorporate coriander powder, turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Cook until the oil separates from the mixture.

Combine the spiced tomato-onion blend with the cooked chickpeas.

Allow it to simmer for a short span, garnish with fresh coriander leaves, and serve while piping hot.

This Dussehra, relish the opulence of tradition and savor the tantalizing flavors of authentic Indian cuisine. These recipes, from Aloo Puri to Kale Chane, not only epitomize our cultural heritage but also constitute a vibrant celebration of the festive fervor.

