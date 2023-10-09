5-Minute Desi Delights: Speedy Indian Sweet Recipes for the Festive Season

October 09, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

Instant Gajar Halwa (Carrot Pudding)

Ingredients:

1 cup of finely grated carrots

1/4 cup of condensed milk

A dash of cardamom powder

A handful of chopped nuts (such as cashews and almonds)

Instructions:

Heat the finely grated carrots in a microwave for 2 minutes.

Add condensed milk and a hint of cardamom powder.

Thoroughly blend the ingredients, garnish with the chopped nuts, and relish the warm and creamy gajar halwa!

Besan Ladoo in a Flash (Chickpea Flour Sweet Balls)

Ingredients:

1 cup of besan (chickpea flour)

1/4 cup of ghee (clarified butter)

1/2 cup of powdered sugar

A pinch of cardamom powder

Chopped pistachios for decoration

Instructions:

Roast the besan in ghee over low heat until it emanates a delightful aroma.

Incorporate the powdered sugar and cardamom powder, ensuring a thorough mix.

Craft small ladoos from the mixture, embellish them with pistachios, and your besan ladoos are good to go!

Quick Malpua - Sweet Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1/4 cup of milk

1/4 cup of condensed milk

A pinch of cardamom powder

Ghee for frying

Instructions:

Blend flour, milk, condensed milk, and a hint of cardamom powder into a smooth batter.

Warm ghee in a pan, and spoon the batter to form petite pancakes.

Fry until they attain a golden brown hue, and serve these delightful malpuas while they are still warm.

Kesar Milk (Saffron Milk)

Ingredients:

1 glass of milk

Several strands of saffron

Sugar to taste

Chopped nuts for garnish

Instructions:

Heat the milk and infuse it with saffron strands.

Sweeten with sugar, adorn with chopped nuts, and savor the fragrant kesar milk.

Coconut Barfi in Minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups of grated coconut

1 cup of condensed milk

A dash of cardamom powder

Desiccated coconut for coating

Instructions:

Combine grated coconut and condensed milk in a microwave-safe bowl.

Heat for 2 minutes, intermittently stirring.

Add cardamom powder, shape the mixture into squares or roll it into laddoos, and coat with desiccated coconut.

This festive season, astound your loved ones with these swift and authentic sweet recipes. Infused with the opulent flavors of India, these 5-minute marvels will infuse tradition and sweetness into your celebrations. So, commence the festivities with these effortlessly prepared Indian sweets!

