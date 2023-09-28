5-Minute Desi Delights: Quick Indian Sweet Recipes for the Festive Season

September 28, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

1. Instant Gajar Halwa (Carrot Pudding)

Ingredients:

1 cup grated carrots

1/4 cup condensed milk

A pinch of cardamom powder

A handful of chopped nuts (cashews, almonds)

Instructions:

Heat the grated carrots in a microwave for 2 minutes.

Add condensed milk and cardamom powder.

Mix well, garnish with chopped nuts, and savor the warm and creamy gajar halwa!

2. Besan Ladoo in a Jiffy (Chickpea Flour Sweet Balls)

Ingredients:

1 cup besan (chickpea flour)

1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

1/2 cup powdered sugar

A pinch of cardamom powder

Chopped pistachios for garnish

Instructions:

Roast besan in ghee on low heat until it turns aromatic.

Add powdered sugar and cardamom powder, mix well.

Shape the mixture into small ladoos, garnish with pistachios, and your besan ladoos are ready!

3. Quick Malpua - Sweet Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup condensed milk

A pinch of cardamom powder

Ghee for frying

Instructions:

Mix flour, milk, condensed milk, and cardamom powder into a batter.

Heat ghee in a pan and pour spoonfuls of batter to make small pancakes.

Fry until golden brown, and serve these delightful malpuas warm.

4. Kesar Milk (Saffron Milk)

Ingredients:

1 glass of milk

A few strands of saffron

Sugar to taste

Chopped nuts for garnish

Instructions:

Warm the milk and add saffron strands.

Sweeten with sugar, garnish with chopped nuts, and enjoy the aromatic kesar milk.

5. Coconut Barfi in Minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups grated coconut

1 cup condensed milk

A pinch of cardamom powder

Desiccated coconut for coating

Instructions:

Mix grated coconut and condensed milk in a microwave-safe bowl.

Heat for 2 minutes, stirring in between.

Add cardamom powder, shape into squares or roll into laddoos, and coat with desiccated coconut.

Conclusion:

This festive season, delight your family and friends with these quick and authentic sweet recipes. With the rich flavors of India, these 5-minute treats will add a touch of tradition and sweetness to your celebrations. So, let the festivities begin with these easy-to-make Indian sweets!

About Get Festive Ready

Explore to elevate your festive experience with ‘Get Festive Ready,’ an exclusive campaign crafted to ensure you make the most of the festival season. Our aim is to empower you with valuable insights and ideas to make your festival preparations not only seamless but also unforgettable.

Brought to you by Digital Brand Solutions at The Hindu, this initiative offers a comprehensive guide spanning culinary delights, lifestyle inspiration, thoughtful gifting suggestions, and ways to enhance your festive ambiance. ‘Get Festive Ready’ has you covered.

For inquiries about partnerships and collaborations, please reach out to us at sakshi.thapa@thehindu.co.in or avichal.singh@thehindu.co.in.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

