The Joy of DIY: Crafting Onam Decorations with Recycled Materials

Onam, the vibrant and culturally rich harvest festival of Kerala, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and warmth. This festival is not only a time for feasting and cultural performances but also for decorating homes with colourful and intricate designs.

While it’s easy to purchase ready-made decorations from stores, there is a unique joy in creating your Onam decorations using recycled materials. It not only adds a personal touch to your celebrations but also promotes sustainability and creativity.

The Significance of Onam Decorations

Onam, which falls in the Malayalam month of Chingam (usually August-September), is a time when the people of Kerala come together to celebrate the homecoming of King Mahabali. The decorations are a way to welcome this beloved king and create a festive atmosphere.

The centrepiece of Onam decorations is the Pookalam, a stunning floral carpet created using a variety of colourful flowers, petals, and leaves. In addition to Pookalam, homes are adorned with intricate floral arrangements, paper lanterns, and other decorations, all designed to infuse the spirit of Onam into every corner of Kerala.

The Joy of DIY

Sustainability: Crafting Onam decorations from recycled materials is an eco-friendly choice. By repurposing items that might otherwise end up in landfills, you are contributing to a healthier planet by reducing waste. Creativity: DIY projects encourage creativity and innovation. When you create your decorations, you have the freedom to experiment with different materials, colours, and designs, resulting in truly unique pieces that reflect your personality and style. Personal Touch: Handmade decorations carry a personal touch that store-bought items often lack. Your DIY Onam decorations will not only add beauty to your home but also a sense of accomplishment and pride.

DIY Onam Decorations Ideas

Newspaper Flowers: Create vibrant flowers by folding and colouring old newspapers. These can be used to make garlands or placed around your Pookalam to add a pop of colour. Recycled Rangoli: Instead of using traditional rice flour, create a colourful and eco-friendly Rangoli using items like coloured sand, crushed eggshells, or even dried spices like turmeric and red chilli powder. Bottle Lamps: Turn empty glass bottles into beautiful lamps by placing string lights inside. Paint the bottles with traditional motifs like the ‘Kathakali’ face or ‘Pulikali’ patterns for an authentic touch. Upcycled Torans: Make decorative torans or door hangings using fabric scraps or old sarees. These can be adorned with beads, mirrors, or embroidery to give them an elegant look. Coconut Shell Decor: Kerala is abundant in coconut trees. Utilize coconut shells to craft unique decorations like candle holders, bird feeders, or small bowls with intricate carvings. Paper Lanterns: Create stunning paper lanterns from old magazines or colourful scrap paper. These lanterns can be hung indoors or outdoors to create a warm, welcoming ambience.

Crafting Onam decorations with recycled materials not only adds a special touch to your celebrations but also aligns with the values of sustainability and creativity. By embracing DIY, you can create unique decorations that reflect your personality and cultural heritage while contributing to a more eco-conscious world.

This Onam, let the joy of crafting and the spirit of creativity shine as you adorn your home with these beautiful recycled decorations. Happy Onam!

