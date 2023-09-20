  1. Choose a Location: Select a clean and sacred space in your home or in front of the Ganesha idol for your mandala.X
  2. Design the Layout: Begin by designing the mandala’s layout on paper. This helps you plan the design and ensure symmetry and balance.
  3. Create the Base: Start with a small circle at the center and gradually work your way outward, using rangoli colors to form intricate geometric patterns.
  4. Add Flowers and Grains: Carefully place fresh flowers and rice grains along the lines and curves of your mandala design.
  5. Light the Diya: Place the diya at the center, filling it with aromatic oil, and light it to symbolize the presence of divinity.
  6. Prayer and Reflection: Take a moment to meditate and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings and wisdom.
  7. Preservation: To preserve your creation throughout the festival, sprinkle some water on it daily and replace the flowers as needed.