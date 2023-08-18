Bringing Onam to Your Workplace: Top 10 Festive Desk Decor Ideas

August 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

As the warm hues of autumn begin to paint the landscape, Kerala prepares to welcome Onam, a festival that epitomizes unity, culture, and the spirit of togetherness. While Onam is traditionally celebrated at homes, there’s no reason why you can’t infuse the festive cheer into your workplace as well. Imagine walking into your office to find a mini Onam wonderland on your desk, where the rich traditions of Kerala blend seamlessly with your professional environment. Here are some creative and thoughtful ideas to bring Onam’s vibrant essence to your workspace:

1. Floral Elegance with Pookalam:

Create a mini Pookalam, the intricate floral carpet, on your desk using artificial flowers. Choose a circular or rectangular design and arrange petals in vibrant colors to mirror the real Pookalam. This not only adds a touch of Kerala’s artistic heritage but also brightens up your workspace.

2. Miniature Onam Sadya Display:

Craft a small-scale version of an Onam Sadya (feast) on your desk. Use tiny containers to hold symbolic portions of traditional dishes like rice, sambar, avial, and payasam. This playful display pays homage to Onam’s culinary richness.

3. Kathakali-Inspired Desk Mascot:

Place a small Kathakali mask or figurine on your desk, evoking the theatrical art form that Kerala is renowned for. This colorful addition not only sparks conversations but also celebrates Kerala’s cultural vibrancy.

4. Kasavu-Inspired Accessories:

Incorporate the elegance of Kasavu, Kerala’s traditional saree with golden borders, into your workspace. Use Kasavu-inspired fabric as table runners, coasters, or even to wrap items on your desk.

5. Banana Leaf Stationery Holders:

Transform banana leaves into creative stationery holders. Roll and secure the leaves to create pen holders, paper organizers, and more. These eco-friendly accents capture the essence of Onam’s eco-conscious celebrations.

6. Kolam Artwork:

Design intricate Kolam patterns on your desk using colored chalk or whiteboard markers. These geometric designs not only echo the Rangoli tradition but also add an artistic touch to your workspace.

7. Festive DIY Hangings:

Craft paper lanterns, Onam-themed bunting, or even origami flowers to hang around your desk. These cheerful decorations infuse your workspace with the joyous spirit of Onam.

8. Cultural Corner with Literature:

Set up a small corner on your desk with books about Kerala’s history, culture, and festivals. This educational touch invites colleagues to learn more about the traditions you’re celebrating.

9. Fragrance of Tradition:

Place small bowls filled with aromatic spices like cardamom and cloves on your desk. The pleasant aroma not only adds a sensory element but also recalls the fragrances of Kerala.

10. Onam Greeting Cards:

Design Onam-themed greeting cards to share with colleagues. These personalized cards not only spread festive cheer but also introduce them to the beauty of Onam.

By bringing Onam to your workplace through these creative decor ideas, you not only celebrate the festival but also share a piece of Kerala’s cultural heritage with your colleagues. Your desk becomes a reflection of the rich traditions that Kerala holds dear, while also fostering conversations and interactions that bridge cultural gaps. So, let this Onam be a vibrant blend of professional and cultural celebrations, making your workplace a truly special place to be.

