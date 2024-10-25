The 2024 Diwali home edit

It was Le Corbusier who said that “the home should be a treasure chest of the living,” but we’d like to add some riches of the material variety, too. Especially as it is the season when the goddess of wealth is welcomed into homes across the country. Ahead of Diwali, here’s looking at linen, candles and more to give you that house-proud glow.

Think glass and brass

Good Earth

Maximalism can seem the way to go this season, but there’s also a case to be made for a more minimal approach. Good Earth has simple rose-tinted glass candle stands — featuring a bowl shape and petal-like designs to create a ‘blooming’ effect — iron latticework lanterns for the living room, with brass plating, and even a statement Valley of the Flowers centrepiece cast in sustainably sourced, recycled brass. ₹2,800 onwards at goodearth.in

Dealing the best card

Onset Homes

The Kolkata-based soft furnishings studio’s newest collection, Jashn, showcases a colourful interpretation of a taash (card) party. Their range of cushion covers, runners, and coasters uses velvet in a colour palette with rich emerald greens, maroons, and creams. Motifs such as clubs, diamonds, the Queen of Hearts, and the King of Spades, feature heavily. ₹800 onwards at onsethomes.com.

Phoenix on the table

FA Homes

Indian craftsmanship strongly inspire this Gurgaon-based textile furnishing brand’s range of bed and table linen. Their current collection spotlights Parsi Gara, with embroidery, 3D appliqué and zari embellishments highlighting nature inspired motifs such as peonies, lotus and the phoenix. Available in linen, cotton, and cotton satin fabrics. ₹1,400 onwards at shopfahome.com.

Curated with a cause

Baro Market

Looking outside ‘just interiors’, Baro Market works with artists, craftsmen and designers from across India. Alongside apparel, textiles, and folk art, their vast home section — with linen, tableware, rugs, and décor pieces — offers unique picks. We have our eyes on their range of whimsical candles. Find kooky firecracker themes, delightfully realistic-looking cocktail candles, and poker-themed ones on their website and their Mumbai store. Also browse their selection of lanterns, brass tealight holders, and exquisitely detailed shola flowers. ₹500 onwards at baromarket.in.

Amulets for the house

Vaishali S Art Deco.

Vaishali Shadangule’s eponymous fashion label also makes statement objets d’art. Crafted from leftover fabric and repurposed material from her couture line, Shadangule reimagines them as textile art, copper light fixtures, mogra curtains, and her signature lamps. Her new collection, Ta’wiz, plays on the concept of an amulet worn for protection — using corded and cloth ‘amulets’ to create chandeliers, lamps, quilts, cushions and tapestries. ₹18,000 onwards; available in stores and on vaishali-s.com.

Metallic highlights

Nicobar

The homegrown brand never fails to delight. Add details to your festive table with their Gudhal candle stands and tealight holders. Inspired by the hibiscus flower, and crafted in iron with a gold or bronze finish, these are perfect to create multiple visual levels for you table setting. ₹1,450 onwards at nicobar.com.

Breathe free

Ugaoo

If you’d rather spend on improving your quality of life, online garden store Ugaoo has something for you. Their ‘Sajaao with Ugaoo’ campaign has curated hampers pairing traditional Diwali gifts such as sweets, dry fruits, and brass diyas, with planters, air-purifying plants, and potting mixes. So, why not gift yourself a touch of green? ₹1,099 onwards at ugaoo.com.

An alabaster approach

Shades of India

Textured textiles are a signature of the brand, from embroidery to printing with foil. Their new range of furnishing fabrics, Cedar, includes bedding, cushions, table linen, and curtains inspired by nature and organic forms. Cotton slub cushion covers are decorated with zardozi embroidery, while handwoven throws are accented with bands of mashru weave and fuchsia tassels. ₹3,000 onwards at shadesofindia.com.

No place like home

H&M Home

The global retail giant’s Festive’24 collection can take you from Diwali to Christmas. Round candles, golden candelabras, plush throws, sleek serving platters, and brightly coloured cushions in reds, yellows and oranges make for cheery additions to your décor. The collection, from ₹249 onwards, is available in stores and online on hm.com, Myntra and Ajio.

Call of the night

Freedom Tree

This Mumbai design studio takes inspiration from the nocturnal side of nature for Moonflower, their autumn-winter festive collection. Phases of the moon, human forms farming night-blooming flowers, moths and other creatures of the night tell evocative tales in this collection of cushions covers, upholstery fabric, rugs, lampshades and more.

The tableware especially, in shades such as Luna blue, Saturn sand and astral green, is stunning. ₹520 onwards at freedomtree.in.