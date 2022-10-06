Festive season is here: How to deck up your abode

While some indulge in last-minute shopping, some like to hit the gym and shed all those extra pounds, and then there are some who just love to be themselves, ditching the very idea of gym.

It is that time of the year again. People are thronging their favourite shopping destinations and happily returning home with bags full of their favourite, new outfits they are going to wear during the festive days. The preceding month before the festivities begin is very crucial as you get the time to sort out things and get all festive ready. While some indulge in last-minute shopping, some like to hit the gym and shed all those extra pounds, and then there are some who just love to be themselves, ditching the very idea of gym.

With Navaratri and Diwali not being very off, it is perhaps time we got things squared away at our abode. Home is like a canvas, you can decorate it in your sweet way and give it a certain look to match the mood of the festive season or whatever the occasion may be. And for that, the first thing you need to achieve is a clean palette. Having a clean palette is very important for any home decor idea to come to fruition.

Clean your house

Start by cleaning your entire house and rid your abode of all the accumulated mess. Put away things that you do not need at the moment. Since the festive season is around the corner, it is indeed the best time to tinker with a few things here and there- like curtains, carpet, rug, table runners, upholstery and cushions.

Get elegant curtains & cushions

Go for elegant-looking curtains, and try and replace your old cushions and upholstery with more vibrant colours. Bright hues like yellow, orange, green or red would be a perfect choice for the festive season. Choosing the right colour is important as colour alone can do wonders, as far as setting the right mood is concerned. This is the most basic you can do to give your room a refreshing touchup that gives off only good vibes.

Add design to your walls

Additionally, keeping in mind the festive season, you might as well put up embroidered tapestries or even small wall pieces of intricate designs that may depict a mythological scene, to add a hint of extravagance. This would instantly set the tone for the happiest, most-awaited days of the year. However, it is not necessary to only go for heavily-embellished artwork for your walls. To drop a hint of your good taste, you can opt for crochet wall hangings, canvas wall paintings or wooden wall hangings.

Decorate the entrance

Let’s not forget about the home’s entrance. Decorate the main gate with floral door hangings and mango leaves string (something considered auspicious for festivals), and, if possible, make rangoli of different sizes and patterns. Put a bunch of cut flowers or simply a set of jasmine flower sticks in a flower vase and let it play its part in adding to the charm of your room. Flowers are perhaps one of the most beautiful ways to express your emotions. They also symbolise peace. No Indian festival is complete without flowers. The pleasant sight and the aroma of fresh flowers are all you need to brighten up your day. You can also simply place a bouquet in the centre of the coffee table or on one end of the sofa.

Don’t forget to decorate the puja area

While decorating the puja area, place a golden textured metal potpourri bowl, fill it with water to the brim, float some flower petals along with roses, sunflowers or marigold flowers, and surround the bowl with more flowers, adding a touch of the festive aura. Make sure you replace the water every two days at least to avoid mosquito breeding.

Instal some lights

Festivities necessarily denote light. Wipe out all the dullness and darkness by hanging LED string lights not only in your puja room but also in your sitting and living rooms. To add a bit of subtleness coupled with sophistication, lighten up your rooms with the calmness of diyas of different sizes, shapes and patterns placed on a console table or the wall shelves. You can use diyas to decorate your puja room, balcony, terrace and entrance as well.

Potpourri of accecories

Other popular home decor items that can definitely elevate the festive spirit at your home include salt lamps, clay hanging planters, vintage-style hanging lanterns, and decorative table lamps, among others. You can also buy a few earthen pots from the local market and paint them yourself. Beautiful tea light holders will add a lot of light and warmth to your space.