Rangoli, also known as a sand mandala, is revered in Hindu mythology and is believed to be associated with the Ramayana.

Rangoli is a beautiful pattern that is made on the floor using various materials, including flower petals, sand, rice flour, beans, and lentils. Rangoli is not only a simple kind of art; it is thought to be a divine art.

According to popular belief, the rangoli represents tradition, beauty, and hope. Rangoli is created for special occasions and festivals, primarily Dhanteras and Dussehra, as it is seen to be auspicious and wards off evil.

Rangoli is referred to in various ways in India:

Muggulu

Kolam

Alpana

Rangavalli

Here are a few quick and easy rangoli decoration ideas:

1) Floating Rangoli

It is formed with diyas floating over water in a huge bowl, creating a flowery design. Instead of different colours of sand, this form of rangoli is said to utilize a range of exquisite flower petals, cover the outside bowl with lights, and add floating diyas to the rangoli, making it appear incredibly captivating throughout the festive season.

2) Alpana

Alpana is a form of rangoli that isn’t exceptionally colourful because it’s produced using a white liquid powder composed of rice flour combined with water. The traditional rangoli of Bengal is known as ‘Alpana’

3) Wooden Rangoli

Wooden Rangoli is a great option for people who are not skilled at crafting Rangoli and are looking for the simplest method to adorn their homes during festivities.

For wooden-based rangoli, all you need to do is purchase some wooden stencils from the market, paint them, and arrange them on the floor to add elegance to your home without spending a lot of time and effort.

4) Free-Handed Rangoli

People use sand colours to create a variety of designs in the form of rangoli, exhibiting their creative talent. This form is regarded to be the most traditional since many people create patterns of peacocks, natural things, and other imaginative designs.

5) Flower Rangoli

While there are several versions of the traditional flower rangoli, it is simply a basic combination of fresh flowers, leaves, and buds. Mango leaves are commonly used, and marigolds and roses are popular floral choices. Various flower petals can be used to make a rangoli at the entrance.