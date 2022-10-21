Diwali without the usual bling

Take a break from traditional festive décor with a minimalist approach that stresses on comfort, lighting and textures

If anyone says red and gold in connection with festive décor one more time, it’s sure to awaken my inner Scrooge. Despite the fact that Christmas is still far off!

The traditional take on Diwali décor — glitter, gold, and shine — seems to have become passé with more of us embracing the minimalist, understated look. But simple and discreet does not have to translate into austere and stark — staying low-key can make your spaces memorable and functional, and provide the perfect setting to host family and friends (the whole idea behind festivals these days!)

The minimalist decorating style is an exercise in restraint. Unlike traditional festive décor, which tends to be loud on colour and accessories, this style also focuses on the role lighting, textures, and furnishings play.

Rukmini Ray Kadam, who runs the award-winning décor blog Trumatter, feels that Diwali brings with it unbridled celebrations. “During Diwali week, extravaganza is the norm — from desserts to decor. But I think, and especially in the decor section, we have focused on concept of extravaganza a bit too much. A lot of us are now turning towards a festive home that’s easy on the eye, less stressful to put together, and emits an ambience that’s warm and informal,” she says.

Rukmini suggests paring down your belongings to the bare essentials so that you’re left with a set of curated objects and items that create maximum impact. “I do think that we can very well make our homes look festive without bringing in the obvious. Or by bringing elements of the obvious in a subliminal fashion,” she says. What does this décor expert suggest for a Diwali do-over?

Use marigold differently

Come Dussehra and markets are lined with roadside vendors selling marigold flowers and garlands. But putting them in a urli or stringing up garlands at door entrances or planters is commonplace. Rukmini suggests using the marigold in a bouquet. “Like salt or a good fragrance, marigold flowers look lovely if you use them just enough. Like in a bouquet for example!” she says. Admitting that it’s difficult to find vendors selling these flowers with long stems, she suggests sticking a wooden skewer into a loose flower and creating a bouquet with fresh or dried florals.

Go dark to add warmth

There’s something about dark colours that never fails to grab attention. Dark walls, in deep and saturated colours, can give any room an edge. They’re the perfect backdrop to display a statement piece, show off a crystal chandelier, or show off muted furnishings. During Diwali, showing off your dark side can give your home some much-needed dramatic flair. “Shift to dark reds and browns for a very warm home. They pair well with sage, an extremely versatile green. If you’re tired of the blinding reds and golds, but like the colours, go a shade or two darker. It will immediately take your home from busy to sophisticated. Pare the brightness down with lots of neutrals,” Rukmini says.

Try glass, not glitter

It’s not necessary to take the glitter path to add sparkle to your home this festive season. Home décor options do tend to go overboard with glitter, be it in cushion covers, vases, or candle stands, but it’s wiser to desist. “All glitter does is travel everywhere in your home. It is also very 90s! If you want to bring in a bit of sparkle this Diwali, add textured clear glass,” she says. Think vintage glass ornaments, glass candlestands and containers, and other bric-a-brac. They’ll bring in shine, sans the glittery residue.

Make candles your best friend

Time was, when candles were the main source of light in homes. They may no longer be used as a major source of light, but they are rising in popularity and use across Indian homes. The global scented candles market size is expected to reach $645.7 million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 11.8% CAGR. Post pandemic, India’s share of this market pie is growing even more rapidly, as disposable income rises and more people look at feel-good options in their homes. “Home decor is not just a visual affair; it’s a completely sensory affair. A scented candle is a sure-shot way to add some cheer, fragrance, and light to a room. I love how scented candles at different spots build up the festive feel in my home. They also fill your home with the most amazing glow! But buy good quality candles so they fragrance your rooms even when they’re not lit,” Rukmini says.

Opt for natural torans

Bead-and-plastic torans may have ruled the roost once upon a time, but their time is now past. Anything that looks and feels even the slightest bit tacky is a no-go.

What else can you do? Get regular floral garlands that are plentiful and string them up in doorways and entrances. Or let your inner DIY freak out and put together all those scraps of cloth into a stylish bunting. Rukmini suggests that you invest in a macrame toran! “This textile accessory, produced using a knotting (rather than weaving or knitting) technique, looks modern and adds interest plus texture,” Rukmini says.

Quick fixes and statement walls

Say yes to terracotta: Very traditional and yet looks very warm and sophisticated. If oil diyas aren’t your cup of tea, slip your tea lights into diyas. LED plastic diyas don’t cut it.

Create a natural accent wall: Rustic-looking reclaimed-wood walls can create a country or barnhouse feel. But if you don’t want that, try creating bespoke walls from bamboo, cork, or jute. Mother of pearl is expensive but creates a stunning accent wall.

Hang a sunburst mirror: It is said that Louis XIV of France, often known as the Sun King, chose the head of Apollo surrounded by rays of light as his personal emblem. Since then, a sunburst mirror has become décor element that’s timeless and trendy. Use a large one to create a focal point in any room or place a collection of small sunbursts on a wall painted a rich colour.