  • Higher loan amount: With Bajaj Finserv Business Loan, you can get a loan up to Rs. 80 lakh, allowing you to finance your business needs adequately. 
  • Attractive interest rates: Bajaj Finance offers business loans at competitive interest rates, ensuring that you get value for your money. 
  • Flexible repayment: Bajaj Finserv Business Loans come with flexible repayment options with tenure of up to 96 months, allowing you to choose a repayment plan that suits your business needs. 
  • Minimal documentation: Bajaj Finance requires minimal documentation, ensuring that you can apply for a business loan quickly and without any hassle. 
  • Faster disbursal: Bajaj Finance offers faster disbursal of business loans, ensuring that you have the funds you need to finance your business operations quickly. 