Eyewearlabs or Eyemyeye: Which is the best choice for students?

April 25, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Due to rising internet usage, even the eyewear industry has transcended boundaries and gone digital. The greatest eyewear is now exclusively used by brands, which run their business totally digitally. There are a few factors to consider as to why more high school and college students are now donning glasses or contacts. One explanation is that technological advancements have made vision correction more convenient and accessible to people. Additionally, there is a rising understanding of the significance of maintaining one’s vision and receiving routine eye checkups. Myopia, often known as nearsightedness, is another problem that affects more kids today and can be treated with glasses or contacts. The rise in the proportion of students who wear glasses or contacts can be attributed to a number of causes overall. There are numerous brands providing the best eye wear but a student needs to buy what he/she can afford. So, here in this article a comparison between Eyewearlabs and Eyemyeye to see what is the best choice for students.

An overview on Eyewearlabs

● With the goal of giving millions of people greater vision through high-quality eyeglasses, Eyewearlabs was established in December 2017 by Mehul Jakharia.

● With the highest standard and largest selection of eyeglasses, prescription sunglasses, and sunglasses, they hope to become a major online supplier of vision care items.

Eyewearlabs offers a variety of name-brand and designer frames at reduced prices.

● With the noble goal of providing designer eyewear at a revolutionary price, Eyewearlabs was established with a rebellious spirit.

● They can offer higher-quality, better-looking prescription eyeglasses at a significant discount by cutting out traditional distribution routes, creating glasses in-house, and interacting directly with customers.

● In the world, 15% of the population cannot successfully learn or work since there are around one billion individuals without access to glasses. To assist address this issue, Eyewearlabs collaborates with charitable organisations to guarantee that one pair of Eyeglasses is given out for every pair sold to a person in need.

Offers and deals provided by Eyewearlabs

An Overview on Eyemyeye

● Eyemyeye is a fantastic service that offers consumers much more options than just the ability to order eyeglasses online. From all the top brands, you can purchase the greatest eyewear, sunglasses, and contact lenses on one website.

● Deepak Arora, Nikhilesh Madan, Vinay Kumar and Ganesh Iyer are the Co-founder and CEO of Eyemyeye. Its headquarters are in Gurgaon, Haryana, India.

● From in-house collections to top worldwide brands, it offers a wide selection of eyewears. It offers a fashionable selection for kids to elderly people.

● Its premium eyewear line includes more than 4000 unique eyewear designs for both adults and children. It keeps working towards the goal with a developed customer base of 1 million.

Eyemyeye provides affordable glasses and their blue cut lenses are competitively priced. Customers can receive selected products at reduced prices.

● On every transaction, you can get free shipping, the cash on delivery option and immediate refunds. It is one of the fastest growing platforms for eyeglasses for young Indians.

Offers by Eyemyeye

Wrap Up: Eyewearlabs vs Eyemyeye

Wide selection of eyeglasses, sunglasses, and lenses are offered at excellent prices by eyewearlabs. Your individuality is reflected in the frames of your eyeglasses, which also enhances your sense of style. Designer glasses are offered at a ground-breaking price by Eyewear Labs. They are able to offer higher-quality, better-looking prescription eyewear at a fraction of the cost while also forming direct relationships with the consumer and designing the glasses themselves. They offer high-quality eyewear goods, including lenses, sunglasses, digital protection, and night driving glasses. Making its customers satisfied, attractive, and money-conscious is Eyewear Labs’ primary goal.

Those who have used glasses from eyemyeye review them as affordable, good quality with trendy designs. Eyemyeye is a good option for students in terms of affordability although eyewearlabs also provide glasses at minimal cost with good reviews from its users. Students who are looking for trendy fashionable glasses at good cost can search their options at both sites and apply promo and coupon codes to get the best deal.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”