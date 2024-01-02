Exploring the Cost of Recliner Sofa in India 2024

January 02, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

If you are looking for a versatile piece of furniture that guarantees absolute relaxation, you cannot go wrong with a recliner sofa.

Today, top manufacturers are coming up with their cozy recliner line, each one better than the other. So, you have myriad options to choose from.

But we understand. Before you decide if a recliner chair is for you, you probably want to know the pricing of the top choices. We got you! In this article, we explore the cost of a recliner sofa in India. Read ahead!

What Is The Average Cost of The Best Recliner Sofa In India?

Entry-level recliners start from ₹10,000, and the luxury range surpasses ₹1,00,000. That said, you can find a balance between affordability and features with mind-range recliners that are priced between ₹25,000 to ₹70,000. But let’s unpack a bit more.

Cost of Recliners Based On Seating

Single-Seater Recliners: Starts from ₹10,000

Two-Seater Recliners: Starts from ₹20,000

Three-Seater Recliners: Starts from ₹30,000

Cost of Recliners Based on Material

Normal Recliners: ₹10,000 to ₹40,000

Leather Recliners: ₹20,000 to ₹100,000

Orthopedic Recliners: ₹20,000 to ₹80,000

Ergonomic Recliners: ₹25,000 to ₹70,000

SmartGrid Recliners: ₹30,000 to ₹75,000

Cost of Recliners Based on Mechanism

Electric Recliners: ₹30,000 to ₹1,00,000 and above

Manual Recliners: ₹20,000 to ₹65,000

Note: The prices of recliners may also differ based on additional features.

The Cost of Top 5 Recliners In India

Let’s take a look at the top five recliners in India and their pricing.

1. The Sleep Company - Luxe Motorised Recliner Sofa

One of the top recliners in India today has to be from The Sleep Company. They come with a variety of features such as reclining in auto mode, rocking mechanism, revolving feature, and their patented SmartGrid Technology. It is the perfect recliner to snuggle up and enjoy your me-time in comfort. Available in two gorgeous colors, grey and beige, it redefines cozy perfection.

Price: Non-revolving: ₹29,999/-

Revolving: ₹34,999/-

2.KosmoCare Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner

KosmoCare brings you a Plush leather recliner with a power lift feature, which can be ideal for the elderly or those with mobility problems. You can control the lift feature with a remote and this recliner comes with an ergonomic design. KosmoCare comes in black, brown, and teal colors.

Price: ₹45,000

3. Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner

Another recliner that you can try is from the Home Centre. Their leather recliner comes with fine-quality quality faux leather and has a manual mechanism. Incorporated with a zig-zag spring, it ensures no sagging when you are seated. It is best for people who are looking for a vintage-looking recliner that offers bulky comfort.

Price: ₹99,997/-

4. The Couch Cell Recliner

The Couch Cell brings you a leatherette recliner with a pocket spring seating system. It comes with a locking system to prevent reclining of the chair upon extension of the footrest. It offers the comfort you need in a recliner and is durable. However, it is a fully manual recliner.

Price: ₹17,000/-

5. Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3-Seater Fabric Recliner

Amazon’s brand Solimo comes with a three-seater recliner in brown that comes with two reclining sides and one non-reclining center. It is made of high-quality fabric and has an attractive design. It can be ideal for the living room.

Price: ₹56,000/-

Factors That Influence The Cost of Recliner Sofa In India

As you know, recliners are more than your ordinary sofa. So, there are several factors that contribute to the cost of recliner sofas. Let’s understand more in detail.

1. Material Quality

The quality of materials used in the recliner significantly influences its cost. High-quality materials, such as premium fabric, leather, and advanced cushioning options push the price point.

2. Construction and Durability

The build quality of the recliner is a deciding factor when it comes to the cost. Sofas constructed with quality materials and durable reclining mechanisms generally come at a higher price point.

This is because it reduces the likelihood of wear and tear despite regular use. Even if initially it feels a bit too much, remember, durable materials equals longevity. So, the sofa’s lifespan also goes up.

3. Features and Technology

Advanced features and innovative technology in a recliner can influence the pricing. When we say advanced tech, we mean sofas with motorized reclining, rotation, massage functions, USB ports, smart controls, etc.

4. Customizable Recliner Sofas

Today, there are brands that allow customizations, such as options for upholstery, colors, and other additional features. Here, the pricing goes up. However, with customization, you can tweak the sofa to your preference for a more personalized experience.

On the other hand, standard models with fewer customization choices are generally more budget-friendly.

5. Size and Dimensions

The physical size and seating capacity of recliner sofas play a role in determining their cost. Larger sofas with more seating space generally come with a higher price tag due to the increased materials and manufacturing complexity.

Compact models, suitable for smaller spaces, tend to be more budget-friendly. Also, the choice between a sectional or a single-seater recliner can impact the overall cost.

6. The Design

Quality recliners come with their own innovative designs that set them apart. From the aesthetic appeal to the construction, a lot goes into it.

So, if you come across a recliner sofa with complex engineering or specialized functionality, they are priced more compared to the ones with a simple design.

7. Warranty and Customer Service

The warranty and customer service offered by recliner sofa brands can play a role in brand pricing. Brands providing extended warranties and reliable customer support may price their sofas higher to cover these added benefits. But don’t worry, this doesn’t push the price too high.

Is A Recliner Worth The Investment?

The answer is yes. A recliner can be a worthwhile investment for several reasons. Beyond offering exquisite comfort, recliners offer therapeutic benefits by promoting relaxation and reducing stress.

They are ideal for individuals with back pain or circulation issues. Since it comes with customizable positions, it even offers excellent support.

The longevity of well-crafted recliners makes them durable household items, and their versatility suits various living spaces. However, at the end of the day, it all depends on your personal preference.

Wrapping Up

When it comes to the cost of a recliner sofa in India, several factors influence the pricing, right from the quality to the design. However, if you are looking for the best without burning a hole in your wallet, The Sleep Company’s Luxe Motorised Recliner Sofa is for you. Starting from ₹29,000, it is truly a steal.

Thanks to its patented SmartGrid Technology, it is soft on your body yet firm on your posture. It means you not only enjoy sweet comfort but it also offers exquisite support. Along with the Unique Lumbar Design and various other features, it gives you an incredible seating experience.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”