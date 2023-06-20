Exploring the Benefits of Blended Learning in India

June 20, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Though blended learning is not a new concept in India, it’s one that has gained momentum in recent years. In May 2021, the University Grants Commission announced that higher education institutions may be able to teach up to 40% of a course online even after schools reopened. The use of educational technologies to enable more resilient, responsive teaching is also a core component of both the National Education Policy 2020 and the new guidelines for competency-based medical education laid out by the National Medical Commission.

This shift toward blended learning—a method of delivery that combines in-class and online elements—can bring several benefits. It can help students develop increasingly important and valuable skills such as collaboration, critical thinking and problem-solving. Additionally, it can help make education more competitive and versatile in a digital-first world.

This article examines three factors that make blended learning appealing for higher education institutions, educators and students alike.

1. Blended Learning Is Flexible

One of the primary benefits associated with blended learning is that it can help make education more adaptable to the changing needs of students—putting how, what and why they want to learn at the forefront. In a blended environment, students can access materials and resources when they need to. If they want to brush up on their knowledge at home or while traveling to class, they can do that. Learning is not dependent on being present in a fixed physical space.

Students can also personalize their learning experiences. When it comes to pace and style, students can work in ways that suit their needs. Whether they need to devote more time to a given topic or can move swiftly onto something else, the choice is theirs. Additionally, educators can monitor progress and get involved where necessary. Instructors can release more challenging activities for students who are excelling and support students who are struggling by providing them with remedial assignments, individualized instruction and feedback.

Students can also decide what they want to learn, taking some courses that give them job-ready skills and others that allow them to pursue topics that interest them. This absence of a singular focus can serve vital purposes. It can equip students with broader sets of skills they can leverage to meet evolving business needs. It can ignite the sparks to make them lifelong learners, meaning they’ll be eager to embrace opportunities to upgrade and expand their knowledge and skills in the future.

2. Blended Learning Is Engaging

Blended learning creates opportunities for students to interact in new ways with both the course content and each other.

Evaluations can be set up to reflect the nature of the material and the abilities of individual students. Including ungraded knowledge checks throughout a course can help students reinforce what they’re learning without the added pressure that’s associated with traditional quizzes or exams.

Students can also choose the format in which they complete assignments. If the task is to research and talk about a topic, educators could let students choose between delivering a live presentation or submitting it as a recording. This allows students to select the approach with which they are the most confident.

Blended learning environments can also help foster collaboration between students and educators. Discussions can help students improve their communication skills and encourage good digital citizenship. Group assignments can give students experience working as part of both in-person and virtual teams.

3. Blended Learning Is the Future

The events of the past few years have made it clear how important it is that institutions and organizations be ready to shift quickly in the wake of disruption and change. Blended models have shown themselves to be both effective and resilient because they allow educators and students to seamlessly switch between learning modalities without compromising quality or progress.

Taking a more long-term view, blended learning can give students valuable experience working in online environments, something they’re likely to encounter in their careers. In Buffer’s 2022 State of Remote Work survey, 49% of people said they operated under a fully remote structure with a further 23% reporting a remote-first structure. A majority—72%—also expect their company to allow some form of remote work on a permanent basis.

Last of all, a blended approach aligns well with emerging models such as competency-based education and active learning, which promote genuine engagement with the material and deeper, lasting knowledge and skills development. In these examples, flexibility is crucial. Educators need to be able to set up personalized learning paths, and students need to be able to interact with the material in ways and at a pace that suits their individual learning needs.

Taken together, blended approaches help institutions, educators and students alike. Blended learning can help institutions reach a greater number and diversity of students, and it can help them make their programs more resilient and competitive on national and international stages. It can give educators better visibility into student progress so they can tailor and enhance teaching practices. Finally, it is key to meeting students where they are and setting them up for success in and outside of the classroom.

These benefits can mean only one thing—blended learning in Indian higher education is here to stay.

