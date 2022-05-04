Italy is known for a variety of exquisite things, one of which is its rich heritage in culinary sciences. The food industry in Italy is constantly evolving. It creates approximately 2.6 million job opportunities (25% of the nation’s GDP) and undoubtedly, students with a degree in agribusiness or food production domains will have better career opportunities.

Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore offers a range of specialised programmes at a Bachelor’s and Master’s level in the agribusiness area. All these programmes are ranked in the top 200 as per QS World University Rankings by subject, 2021.

All these programmes are offered by the Faculty of Agricultural, Food and Environmental Sciences at Università Cattolica’s Piacenza and Cremona campuses which are strategically located in the Italian ‘Food Valley’. It is the ideal setting for studying in-depth the agri-food system from a supply chain perspective defined as ‘from farm to fork’.

Since 1953, the university is known for its faculty who are recognized for advances in the field of scientific research, as well as for the quality and innovation of its teaching.

Piacenza

Piacenza is home to 53,000 agricultural businesses, contributing about € 113 billion to the national agri-food sector. Additionally, the Sensory Lab helps students learn and identify the main sensory evaluation techniques applied to various food and drink products like coffee, beer, and chocolates on top of local produce from the Po Valley Region. Wine laboratories on campus allow students and researchers to control odours, light sources, noise, temperature, and humidity. This improvises the tasters’ evaluations of the wines provided during the food pairing. The experimental vineyard located nearby provides the required exposure to the students towards a practical approach to winemaking.

Cremona campus

Cremona, Università Cattolica’s innovation hub, is home to the recently launched Food Lab with the latest equipment to facilitate ground-breaking research on provisions and production techniques. The experiential degrees at Cremona are Agricultural and Food Economics (ASFOR certified) and Food Processing: Innovation and Tradition. Students pursuing Agriculture & Food Economics participate in real-life simulated business game challenges whereas Food Processing: innovation and tradition, enables students to generate new food products and modify existing products and processes, as well as implement new methods to improve food quality.

All students graduating from these programmes have great work opportunities available across domains such as agriculture, manufacturing, supply chain, food processing, wholesale, retail, and food distribution. Typical roles include (but are not limited to) – Food Consultant, Economist – Food Sector, Academic Researcher, Food Safety Specialist, Product Developer, Food Production Manager, Production & Innovation Manager, Agricultural Consultant, and other managerial positions within the agri-food sector.

Università Cattolica offers exclusive and attractive scholarships for international students admitted to the above-mentioned programmes that cover about 30% of the tuition fee cost. In order to apply, students do not require to fill a separate application and once awarded, is automatically extended from year to year for the full duration of the programme.

If you wish to know more, make sure you express your interest for your programme of choice at this link.

For further information about Università Cattolica’s programmes, eligibility criteria, admission requirements and procedure can be obtained by sending an email to info@snycosmos.com or calling +91 7093029442 (Indian office).